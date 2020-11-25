Four months ago, I was hoping for just one thing – that high school football would be played this fall and that all of our kids could hopefully play a full season.
Despite the fact that plans had already been made to play a season, just starting a couple of weeks late, I had my doubts, and I know there were coaches and players who had the same fears.
That didn’t happen for every team in our state, and some schools didn’t get a season at all, but as the clock ran out on Friday night in Amory’s loss to Winona, I felt sad that a great season for the Panthers was coming to an end, but at the same time, I could help but feel blessed that we were able to play for the last three-plus months.
Back when I had my doubts, I knew without a doubt that football season needed to happen. It needed to happen for this year’s seniors, who can’t get that final season back. It needed to happen for their teammates, who have also put in the work over the years, but especially for months leading up to the season, and it needed to happen for their coaches, who literally invest everything they have into helping their kids not just become better athletes but become better men and give them experiences and memories that will pay off for years down the road.
It needed to happen for all of our communities because while the bright spots in 2020 have sometimes been few and far between, football season has been one of them, for me and I know for many of the rest of you as well.
During the last few months, it seemed like no matter what else was going on or what other problems were causing stress, like never before, when I stepped onto the sideline to cover a game each Friday night, they all went away and I felt completely dialed in to the excitement of the game.
That’s a testament to all of the players and the give it all you’ve got, play like it’s your last game attitude and mentality of this season.
Amory’s team slogan for the 2020 season was “All in,” and it represents the way that not only they, but everyone else, played this year, knowing that the game they love could be taken away at any moment and playing like it’s your last wasn’t just a cliché anymore.
This season, I truly saw more passion, intensity, drive and determination than maybe any other year, and it’s that mentality that will pay off not just in football but in life for years to come.
I also wrote several months ago that this year’s senior class was the main reason why we needed this season to go off without a hitch.
Every senior class is special, and every one of them ends up leaving behind some fond memories, but this year’s group forged blindly into a season that no one knew how it would finish and what it would look like. I spoke of their talent back in September when we first started, and while there’s tons of that and I can’t wait to see what happens for so many of them come Signing Day in February, it’s been their heart and their guts that have made this season so special. I’ve seen kids fight through injuries and adversity more than any other season before, and that’s been special for everyone involved to witness.
So while we can feel sad that football season is over and shed some tears, when the dust finally settles, I know that it’s going to be one of the pieces of this crazy year that we can all feel thankful for.