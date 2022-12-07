SMITHVILLE - Brayden Rowland came through for the Smithville Seminoles on Friday night, dropping in 25 points and drilling the game-clinching free throw to defeat Tremont 59-56 in a double-overtime thriller to win the Smithville Tournament championship.
“Brayden’s one of those kids that I say I don’t have to worry about his effort,” Smithville coach DJ Burress said. “Even though he’s a junior, he’s the most experienced player on this team.”
Barker O’Brian dropped in the first basket of the night for Smithville after four minutes without a basket. The Noles came roaring back with back-to-back baskets by Clay Tacker and Noah Edwards to tie the game at 6-6.
Tremont regained the lead before Rowland cashed in on a pair of baskets to give the Noles a 12-10 lead to end the first. Braylin Hill and Lane O’Brian opened up the second with a pair of buckets to extend Smithville’s lead.
The Eagles got within two before Tacker’s layup doubled the lead, but a late foul cut the lead in half as Smithville went into halftime with a 22-20 advantage. Lane O’Brian added to the Noles’ lead in the third after scoring on a pass from Tacker.
The Eagles went on a 6-0 run to regain the lead, but Tacker, Eason Pierce, Rowland and Lane O’Brian responded with baskets to help Smithville take the lead. These baskets began a 6-0 run by the Noles, but Tremont answered with a 5-0 run to cut the score to 38-37 in the fourth.
The Eagles countered, but free throws by Rowland and Hill pushed Smithville’s lead back up to four. After a made free throw by Tacker, Tremont came roaring back with a three-pointer.
Barker O’Brian cashed in on a free throw in the final seconds of the fourth, putting the score at 45-42 and forcing Tremont to call a timeout with six seconds remaining. Coming out of the timeout, the Eagles drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer to force overtime.
The two teams traded baskets to begin overtime, but a basket by Rowland gave Smithville a lead. The Eagles went on a 5-0 run, but Tacker answered with a pair of free throws to make it a two-point game.
Hill scored after a steal by Tacker to tie the game at 52-52. A blocked shot and a missed three-pointer forced the game to go into a second overtime.
Rowland dropped in back-to-back baskets for Smithville to start double overtime, giving the Noles a 56-52 lead. After a basket by Tremont, the Noles went on a 4-0 run to add to their lead.
The Eagles cut the lead in half with a pair of free throws, but a late foul sent Rowland to the line. He knocked down one of the two free throws, but Hill secured the rebound to seal the victory.
“Throughout the few games we’ve played, I’ve seen the progress from last year to this year,” Burress said. “The fact that they showed maturity and kept playing, I couldn’t be prouder.”
Rowland led all scorers with 25 points, while Hill added 11 points in the win.
(G) Smithville 41, Tremont 28
The Lady Noles got the job done as well, winning the consolation game 41-28 over Tremont on Friday.
“We’ve played a really tough schedule so far this season, and we needed that as a team,” Smithville coach Brian McCollum said. “We played hard and well, and we played great defense tonight.”
Halie Vernon and Mary Haley Hood opened up the game with baskets to give Smithville the lead. The Lady Eagles tied the game, but Ariane Mendia put in a basket to give the Lady Noles a 5-3 lead to end the first.
Hood made a free throw to start the second, but Tremont answered right back with a three-pointer to tie the game at 6-6. Hood followed with another basket after scooping up a loose ball to give her team the lead.
That basket started an 11-0 run highlighted by a basket from Halle Sargent. Mikayla Wall opened the third with a bucket after the Eagles scored.
After seeing the lead cut into a bit, Cambria Alexander drilled a long two-point shot, and Wall knocked down a pair of free throws to push Smithville’s lead to 10. The Lady Eagles cut the lead down to six before Sargent scored off the inbound.
Haley Nethery added her name to the scoresheet with a buzzer-beater to stretch the lead to 10 heading into the fourth. The Lady Noles started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run capped off by a basket from Hood after an assist by Holly Nethery.
The Lady Eagles answered with a 5-0 run before Wall put an end to the run with a basket. Sargent hit a three-pointer to make it an 18-point lead, and Hood capped off the victory with a free throw.
Hood led the Lady Noles in scoring with 14 points on the afternoon.
“In the first half, Mary Haley (Hood) carried us,” McCollum said. “We didn’t have a whole lot of scoring going on, but she kept us going. She gave us that spark and the other girls were able to follow her.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.