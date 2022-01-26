ABERDEEN – Despite being down the majority of the game and losing three key players to foul trouble in the second half, the Nettleton Tigers continued to fight through adversity to claim a 59-56 division win over Aberdeen last Tuesday night.
“This has kind of been the story for us all year, hanging around in tough games,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We lost three guys to fouls, and the guys that came in just made plays. I’m super proud of them because these are the type of games you could easily lose because Aberdeen is athletic and big. We had to plow through to get the win.”
The Bulldogs got off to a fast start in the first quarter, jumping out to an early 9-2 lead after multiple baskets from Javian McMillian, Jenari Bell and Jeremiah White. A three-pointer by ML Fort and a layup from McMillian helped Aberdeen take an early double-digit lead at 14-4 with 1:10 left in the quarter.
Fort drained another three to close out the quarter, putting the Bulldogs up 17-6 heading into the second.
Nettleton opened up the second with an 8-4 run with buckets from Zavian Dilworth, Anterion Venson and Jacorien Moore to cut the lead to 21-14. Baskets by Hunter Kuhl and Dilworth brought the lead down to six points with 3:08 left in the quarter and forced Aberdeen to call a timeout.
The Bulldogs closed the quarter out with a 31-25 lead after a pair of baskets from TJ Fields and Bryston Jenkins.
The competitive nature of the game continued in the third as the two teams traded buckets to start the quarter. Aberdeen managed to withstand the blows and take a 38-31 lead after a layup by Chris Sykes.
The Tigers responded with a 6-0 run to make it a one-point game with 2:40 left after buckets from Dilworth and Venson. Aberdeen answered the run by driving to the basket and getting to the free-throw line. Free throws by Fields and McMillian extended the Bulldogs' lead to 42-37 with under a minute left.
Nettleton finished out the third with a 6-0 run, and Moore nailed a pair of free throws to give the Tigers their first lead of the game at 43-42.
Baskets from Venson and Moore extended Nettleton’s lead to six points to start the fourth. Back-to-back jump shots by McMillian inched the Bulldogs closer, putting the score at 48-46.
Late in the quarter, Aberdeen went on a 6-2 run led by Bell and Fields to tie things up at 56-56 with 40 seconds left in the game. Moore put the Tigers up by four with 25 seconds left after making a clutch layup.
The Bulldogs were unable to convert down the other end to tie the game, and they sent Moore to the free-throw line where he nailed one to seal the win for Nettleton.
Dilworth finished with a game-high 18 points before fouling out, while Moore added 17 points for the Tigers. Venson rounded out the win with 14 points.
“Those guys have been in this building and won tough games here before,” Gardner said. “That’s what we expect from those three guards. Anterion (Venson) and Zay (Dilworth) battled and Jacorien (Moore) gave 100 percent all night.”
For Aberdeen, McMillian led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points, while Bell contributed 11 points. White added 10 points in the loss.
(G) Nettleton 46, Aberdeen 39
Nothing came easy for both teams offensively, but the Nettleton Lady Tigers found a way to get a 46-39 win over Aberdeen after a strong fourth-quarter run.
“When you fight hard and end up winning at the end, it’s because you have the toughness in you to win,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “It was a tough game offensively for us, but defensively, I thought we did a lot of good things.”
Both teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but things started to pick up for Nettleton as Tamiya Martin dropped in five straight points to give the Lady Tigers a 7-3 lead. A layup by Kierstyn Riddle cut the lead down to two points, but Sharman Mosely extended Nettleton’s lead to 9-5 to end the quarter.
The Lady Tigers pushed their lead to 16-8 to start the second after a pair of layups from Mosely. Aberdeen started to find its rhythm midway through the quarter, cutting the lead down to one point on baskets from Sammiyah Burroughs and Tyquashia McMillian.
Nettleton went into halftime with a 19-15 lead after back-to-back buckets from Zion Seals.
The Lady Tigers took their biggest lead of the game at 28-19 in the third after baskets from Mosely, Martin and Sydnie Harris. Aberdeen answered by going on a 10-1 run led by Gabrielle Holliday, Tyquashia McMillian and Sereniti McMillian to tie things up at 29-29 with 1:11 left.
A pair of free throws by Madison Miller gave Nettleton a 31-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The two teams continued to trade the lead early in the fourth. The Lady Bulldogs burned a timeout after falling 39-36 midway through the quarter, but Holliday gave them a boost to cut the lead down to one after the timeout.
The Lady Tigers finished the game out strong with a 5-0 run led by Seals and Miller to pull away.
“The first two minutes of the third quarter, we played really well, but we went right back into a slump,” Kuhl said. “We’ve got to learn as a team how to stay focused and keep pushing forward, so we can take that nine-point lead and turn it into 15.”
Martin and Mosely both finished with 12 points for the Lady Tigers, while Miller added 11 points in the win.
For Aberdeen, Tyquashia McMillian scored a team-high 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs.