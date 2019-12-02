ABERDEEN – Raffles, auctions and dinner provided by Cuzins Catering are among highlights of Dec. 6’s Ducks Unlimited Sportsman’s Banquet at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 26, located at 523 Hwy. 145 N.
“We’re doing our best to stay local. We want to help our local people as much as we can,” said committee member Ed Mattox. “We want to thank our sponsors; we couldn’t do it without them.”
Several guns will be available through raffles and live and silent auctions. The 2019 Dinner Gun is a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3. There will also be limited edition DU decoys, knives and other merchandise.
According to a press release, the Aberdeen chapter of Ducks Unlimited raised $20,100 in 2018 for the mission of wetland and waterfowl conservation, which earned it the prestigious Pintail Award. The Aberdeen chapter, which includes all of Monroe County, showed a 10 percent-plus growth in revenue and attendance from the previous year while maintaining a high net/gross efficiency rating.
The chapter currently has 150 members. Statewide, a 2018 count indicated 10,100 members in Mississippi Ducks Unlimited.
DU and partners such as the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks have spent an average $2 million per year in the state on wetland and waterfowl conservation projects in the last several years, bringing its total investment on Mississippi projects up to $54 million since its inception in 1937, according to the press release.
Tickets, which are $60 for individuals, $85 for couples and $20 for youth, include admission, dinner and annual DU membership. They are available at ms.ducks.org under the Local Events link. Ticket prices will increase $10 for single and $5 for couple at the door.
“It’s a family event, and we encourage everyone to come. Anyone under 17 is a Green Wing,” Mattox said.
For any questions, including ways to sponsor or volunteer, contact committee members, Chad English at 436-0175, John Hanna at 436-0327, Beau Martin at 832-0298, Don Easter at 315-7572 or John Griffith 364-1748.