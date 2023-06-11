When I first heard the news that Smithville coach Jeremy Duke was retiring, I knew that he deserved a special sendoff. It’s kind of funny that I’m the one to do so, considering I’ve only known him for about two years now, but here goes nothing.
The impact that Coach Duke has made in the community and with Smithville softball cannot be understated. In his 20 years with the program, he’s an eight-time state champion, a 21-time division champion and a 12-time North half champion. Needless to say – he’s a winner.
Not only is he a multi-time champion, but I shortly found out that he is way more than that during our feature interview. We sat down for about 20 minutes and talked about topics ranging from past success with the program to personal topics such as his family and the relationships that he built during his time as the head coach.
I could tell that Smithville softball was more than just a team that he coached for a long time and helped rack up a bunch of hardware, it was his family. The second question I asked Coach Duke during our interview involved his best memories at Smithville.
Instead of boasting about which championship win meant the most to him, he highlighted how much it meant to him that a lot of the girls he coached went on to become vets, nurses, doctors, physical therapists and occupational therapists.
He continued to go on about the lasting friendships that he’s made along the way with the administration and others in the community. This conversion really helped me get to know Coach Duke a lot better. He’s truly a down-to-earth person that wanted to make an impact on others’ lives on and off the field, and he managed to do just that.
He concluded the interview by saying, “I hope that people remember me for not only a winning demeanor but also a Christian demeanor. I want people to remember me as not only a winner but also someone whom they can come to with anything because they’ve done the same for me. I’ll always be Coach Duke, but I want to make an impact in other kids’ lives instead of just the athletes’ lives.”
That final message along with a few other responses that he gave really stuck out. In all the time that I spent doing research on his career, his honest response really made everything go smoothly, and I was able to learn a lot about him as a person and a coach.
In short, Coach Duke did more than just put Smithville softball on the map as one of the best programs in the state. He’s found a way to impact his community in ways that others can’t, and I’m thankful that I got the opportunity to cover his team in his last two years as the head coach.
