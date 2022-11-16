AMORY – The Amory Panthers turned things up a notch after finding themselves down by five points heading into the fourth.
Amory scored on all three of its possessions in the fourth to walk away with a 30-14 win over North Panola on Friday.
“We went into halftime and knew that we had to step it up because we didn’t play the Amory ball that we’ve been playing these past two seasons,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We made some big stops defensive plays, our offense line rebounded and Charleston (French), Jatarian (Ware), Emmanuel (Randle) and Elijah Spratt all made big plays on offense.”
After turning the ball over on their first possession, the Panthers’ defense responded to take a 2-0 lead after a potential sack in the end zone by Carter Lundquist turned into an intentional grounding penalty against North Panola for a safety.
Amory saw a lot more success moving the ball on its next possession with runs and first-down completions by Ware to TJ Parks and Cameron Haynes. A pair of runs by French set up a one-yard touchdown run from French to add to Amory’s lead.
The Panthers’ defense stepped up once again to close out the first as James Conner, Nathaniel Walker and Ryan Alsup came away with sacks on the Cougars’ next possession. North Panola found its rhythm on its first possession of the second, stringing together a 16-play drive to find the end zone on an 18-yard touchdown run by QD Walls.
Amory’s last two drives were unsuccessful, knotting the score at 9-6 at halftime. The Cougars marched down to the three-yard line on an 18-play opening drive coming out of halftime, but Dorian Ewings refused to let them score, getting a tackle behind the line and forcing a turnover on downs.
“North Panola started to get after us in their front seven, but our guys made a heck of a stop down there late in the third quarter,” Dampeer said.
The Panthers stalled out after the big defensive stop, and North Panola responded quickly with a 71-yard touchdown pass from Walls to JJ Harrell. Walls’ two-point conversion run gave the Cougars their first lead of the game at 14-9 with a minute left in the third.
Amory kicked off the fourth quarter with a bang as Ware found Spratt on a 37-yard touchdown pass, and Dylan Thompson nailed the extra point to give the Panthers a 16-14 lead.
“I had motivation from the last drive on defense when we had busted coverage that allowed a touchdown, so in my mind, I know I had to go make up for that play,” Spratt said. “Coach told me to go deep on a play call, and I knew that I’d have to go up and get it.”
The Panthers did not stop there after this momentum-shifting play, locking down defensive and scoring on their next two possessions with touchdown runs by Ware and Randle of one and three yards to seal the win.
“In the first half, I wasn’t my best and after fumbling the ball, I knew I had to turn it up a little bit more,” Ware said. “Coach knew that they were stopping our running game in the first, so he looked to me as another option to run it.”
French finished with 145 rushing yards on 17 carries and a touchdown to become Amory’s all-time leading rusher. Ware also added 91 rushing yards, 83 passing yards and accounted for two touchdowns in the win.
“We started off slow and had to make some adjustments, but we found a rhythm and have just been rolling,” French said. “I’m blessed to say that I’m the all-time leading rusher now. This couldn’t have been possible without my teammates.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.