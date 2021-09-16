The Hatley Tigers kept the score close early with Mantachie on their homecoming on Friday night, but the Mustangs pulled away late to hand the Tigers a 32-0 loss.
“We had our chances early, and we just made too many mistakes,” Hatley coach Clint Adair said. “I felt like overall, the team played a lot harder this week than the week before, and we just had too many mistakes. We moved the ball fairly decently but couldn’t find a way to finish.”
The Mustangs finished with 376 yards rushing on the night. Mantachie took a 13-0 lead through the first quarter and a half and added their third score late in the second on Braedon Sauls’ second touchdown run.
The Tigers’ defense held them scoreless in the third quarter, but Jaycob Hawkes scored a pair of late touchdowns to finish off Mantachie’s win.
“Our defense ran out of gas, and they played hard in the first half and all night really,” Adair said. “Our offense just missed on too many opportunities and didn’t help our defense out enough. We had a few turnovers that didn’t help.”
Adair saw a couple of his seniors play well on both sides of the ball in the loss.
“David (Woods) played a really good game. He blocked a punt and had a really solid game on defense,” Adair said. “Jayden (Green) caught a few passes, had probably more than anybody and then also had an interception on defense.”
Hatley hits the road looking for its first win of the season next week at Belmont.
“We really have to focus more on us and improve the things that we’re doing. We have to find a way to finish on both sides of the ball,” Adair said. “Belmont, we know will be physical, and they will run the ball and be aggressive in the run game. They will play really physical on defense as well.”