AMORY – The Amory Panthers found their rhythm on both sides of the court early in the first quarter and never let up from there, coming away with a 67-47 victory over Mooreville on Thursday night.
“I felt like we got off to a good start, and Gray (Thornton) and Charleston (Wallace) led us and got us going offensively,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “I was really impressed with our defense tonight too. We just seemed to be flying around, and my message going into the game was to only give them one shot, and we’d be in a good spot. That’s what we did those first two quarters to set the tone defensively, and that’s something we’ve been trying to work on lately.”
A three-pointer right out of the gate by Thornton put the Panthers up, then Thornton came away with a steal and scored on a fast-break layup, plus the foul, to give Amory a 6-0 first-quarter lead.
The Panthers’ lead grew to 14-9 after multiple baskets from Wallace, and back-to-back buckets by Thornton gave Amory a double-digit lead and forced the Troopers to call a timeout with a few minutes left in the quarter. Mooreville closed the quarter out on a mid-range shot by Mason McMillin, making the score 21-11.
The two teams traded buckets in the second quarter, but the Panthers managed to maintain a stable lead. Multiple baskets by Kanye Stevenson and a mid-range shot from Wallace put the Panthers up 27-16. A three-pointer by CD Bolton extended the Panthers’ lead, and Wallace closed out the quarter with a layup to give Amory a 32-20 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Panthers took a 19-point lead after scores from Amare Brown, Stevenson and Wallace. Back-to-back three-pointers by Wallace and Thornton and a layup from Ty Hester gave Amory a 55-30 lead toward the end of the third. Mooreville trimmed lead down to 55-35 going into the final quarter.
Amare Brown started off the fourth quarter with back-to-back scores to put the Panthers up 59-36. Baskets from Brown and Wallace increased Amory’s lead and put the nail in the coffin.
Wallace led the Panthers in scoring with 28 points on the night, while Thornton finished with 14 points. Brown contributed 12 points, and Stevenson added eight points for the Panthers.
“Charleston (Wallace) has been with us for a long time, and we know all of the plays he can make on both sides of the floor,” Pearson said. “He’s doing a good job of taking good shots and being productive for us. I think we’re gradually starting to get some other guys involved as well. We got some good stuff out of Kanye (Stevenson) in the second half as an inside presence, and Amare (Brown), CD (Bolton) and DeAndre Blair all made plays in their roles.”
(G) Mooreville 33, Amory 26
The Amory Lady Panthers got off to a good start in the first quarter and took a 20-12 lead going into halftime, but a cold start coming out of half lead to a 33-26 loss against Mooreville.
“Mooreville made some adjusts on defense coming out of halftime, and I think it just threw my players off,” Amory coach Nathan Newell said. “We just weren’t fundamental in the second half, and it really showed. No matter how many timeouts I called, it seemed like we never figured out how to make adjustments of our own, and that really hurt us.”
The Lady Panthers took a 6-4 lead in the first quarter after baskets from Jayda Sims and Ashanti Smith. A mid-range shot by Asia Ivy with 55 seconds left in the quarter put the Amory up 10-8.
Layups by Sims and Ashanti Berry gave the Lady Panthers a 14-8 lead in the second quarter, but the Lady Troopers cut Amory’s lead down to two points on back-to-back scores by Laklyn Nichols. Back-to-back three-pointers by Laney Howell extended Amory’s lead to 20-12 going into halftime.
The Lady Troopers started the third quarter on a 5-0 run to take a 24-20 lead over the Lady Panthers. A three-pointer by Sims put an end to the run and cut the lead down to one point, but multiple Mooreville baskets pushed the lead up to five. With a few seconds left in the third, Berry drilled a free throw to make the score 28-24 going into the final quarter.
Late into the fourth quarter, the Lady Troopers went on a 3-0 run to extend their lead to nine points. Down 33-24 with 48 seconds left, Howell got fouled at the three-point line, and she made two of the free throws. The Lady Troopers ran out the clock to secure their win.
Howell led Amory in scoring with 10 points, and Sims added seven points.