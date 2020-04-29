Ever since Hamilton coach Lewis Earnest told me he was retiring – I think I found out back in December at a basketball game – I knew that we had to give him a special sendoff.
After all, in my eyes, and in plenty others, Coach Earnest IS Hamilton baseball. He’s Hamilton in general through and through, and one of those people that signifies what makes it a special community.
I had always planned on writing a big story for his retirement, but when he first told me about it, I expected that story to come at the end of a big playoff run at the end of this season.
Even when the coronavirus shut things down back at the end of spring break, I held off, waiting and hoping so much that we could play again, and this feature could wait until then because like Earnest said, I think his Lions were poised to have another good season.
A shortened season is definitely not the way a coach who has put his heart into his school, fields, community, players, teams and high school baseball deserves to go out, but hopefully this story pays just a little bit of the tribute that Coach Earnest deserves.
When I first started working here in 2012, two of the first coaches I met were Lewis Earnest and Chad Williams, both still right in the middle of a strong time for their respective programs (both went to state just two seasons previously), and they are both two of the best advocates you will find for high school baseball. To see both of them step away from coaching in the last two seasons is definitely both an adjustment and something that will be missing from high school baseball in Northeast Mississippi next season.
When I got done interviewing Coach Earnest for this feature on Wednesday, I looked down at my recorder on my phone and was shocked to see that I had spent an hour talking to him because it flew by and was probably the best hour I have spent since sports shut down.
I have always known what Hamilton, the baseball program, the softball program and just the school in general have meant to Earnest, but I saw it even more as we were reflecting on his career on Wednesday. I saw him get choked up as he talked about how much he was going to miss the field, the kids, just coming out there every day in general. When it’s something you have put your heart and soul into, it’s tough to step away and say good bye.
I also spent one whole day just looking up articles on Earnest’s career, and it was special hearing him talk about plenty of those moments. He remembers the little things, the special moments about each championship and each playoff run, the diving catch made at North half in 1999, a player’s return from Tommy John to help win state in 2001. I wish I could have included each and every moment in this story.
It feels like we were all short changed that Earnest’s final season didn’t get to be completed, but I know eventually there will come a time when we can all give him the sendoff that he deserves.
And until then, Coach, enjoy your retirement. I’m thankful I had the chance to cover your teams for the past eight years.