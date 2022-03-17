North half powerlifting came to an end last week, and Amory, Smithville and Hamilton will all have lifters representing their schools at the state championships on April 2 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
First-year Amory coach Zack Stephenson was more than impressed with his group's performance at North half as five lifters will be advancing to state.
“We’re senior heavy with four of the five guys going to state being seniors, so this was kind of the year for the program to do well,” Stephenson said. “Three of the five guys placed first at North half, so that’s pretty impressive as well.”
For Amory, seniors and returning lifters Ja’Tavious Ward and Jalyn Nathan placed first in their respective weight classes, while sophomore Nathaniel Walker also placed first in the 181-pound class. Senior Jaurquez Ivy placed second, and senior Ron Jenkins placed third to cash in a trip to state.
At the North half meet, Ward squatted 385, benched 165 and deadlifted 440, while Nathan squatted 565, benched 250 and deadlifted. Walker squatted 565, benched 250 and deadlifted 465, while Ivy squatted 415, benched 225 and deadlifted 450. Jenkins squatted 225, benched 115 and deadlifted 285.
Stephenson has high expectations for his guys as they get ready to head to the state championship meet.
“I feel like if Ja’Tavious (Ward) makes weight, he has a chance to be a state champion,” Stephenson said. “Jaurquez (Ivy), Jalyn (Nathan) and Nathaniel (Walker) are all in competitive weight classes, but you never know what can happen because all three of them are good enough to place in at least the top three in their classes. Ron (Jenkins) will see a lot of similar competition in his class, and I’m confident that he’ll see similar success like he did at North half.”
For Smithville, senior Jake Jarrett will be heading back to state to defend his title of 1A state champion, while senior Tyler Bair will join him after not being able to compete last year.
“This year, Jake (Jarrett) has moved up a weight class after breaking four state records last year, and I believe he has a shot to break records again in this class,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “He’s been doing really well, and he’s finished first in the previous two meets. Last year, Tyler (Bair) had a hurt knee and couldn’t compete, but he’s worked his way up. In the district meet, he finished third, then we moved him up a weight class for North half, and he came close to placing first.”
Senior Gavin Lee will be returning to state this year for Hamilton, and head coach Wade Tackett plans for him to have a breakout showing.
“Gavin had a good performance at North half with a total weight of 1,100 pounds for the three lifts,” Tackett said. “He scratched on his first squat, but instead of getting down about it, he increased his weight by 30 pounds. Last year, he made it to state as a junior and didn’t place, so he’s very determined to place this year. He’s been working hard all year to get to this point, and I expect him to put up a good performance.”