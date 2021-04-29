Several area runners placed at the Class 3A North half track meets on Thursday and will compete at state this week.
The state track meet will be held in Pearl on Friday with Class 3A competing on the same day as Class 1A and 5A.
Amory had the most qualify for the state meet with seven boys making it in four different events and two girls qualifying in three different events.
On the girls’ side, Makenzi Sykes qualified in two events, placing second in the 200 meters and third in the 100 meters.
Emma Kate Wright placed third in the 800 meters, and Hatley’s Karlie Edwards was right behind her in fourth to also qualify for state.
Bryn Camp placed second in the triple jump, and all three of Amory’s relay teams qualified for state.
The 4X100 and 4X200 teams of Jaurquez Ivy, Isaiah Brownlee, Javon Davidson and Jakobey Cope both placed second.
The 4X400 team of Davidson, Jatavious Ward, Camp and Dylan Cooper qualified by placing fourth.
Aberdeen’s Tyler Stephenson, not pictured above, also qualified for the state meet, placing third in the 400 meters.