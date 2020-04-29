It’s the end of an era in Hamilton as longtime coach Lewis Earnest has officially retired after 28 years – 26 of them spent at Hamilton.
Earnest won three titles as the Lions’ head baseball coach in 1997, 1999 and 2001 and led Hamilton to the state championship series a total of 11 times. He also spent 12 years as the slow-pitch softball coach, adding three more championships there in 2004, 2009 and 2012.
“I didn’t really know if this was the right time, and I still don’t know, but my wife is retiring, and I don’t know how many years I will have left, and you want to enjoy it,” Earnest said. “What’s been good about this is that I started getting texts and posts from former players and coaches, and I told one of them that I love the game and love Hamilton, but I love Debbie more.”
Earnest posted a 536-238 record in 26 seasons, winning 18 division championships and missing the playoffs just once. He added a 294-133 record in softball. He won the Daily Journal Coach of the Year award twice and was a Mississippi coach of the year twice.
Earnest said there’s something unique about each championship, and he still reflects over the memories of all six, recounting the first three in baseball.
“They were so unique, and there were special things about all of them. The first one was so big because it was the first one ever here,” Earnest said. “I remember a couple of the plays in it, and it was at home. They were all at home. We never won one at Pearl. We had an atmosphere like we did last year against Nanih Waiya and Stringer where when we win it, people come pouring in and the outfield fence is on the grass in two spots two of those years in 1997 and 1999.”
The Lions beat Natchez Cathedral in 1997, Noxapater in 1999 and Lake in 2001.
“In 1997, they were 24-0, and we went down there with a huge crowd and them not expecting to beat us. We beat them there and then up here again,” Earnest said. “In 2001, we lost Game 1 against Lake with John Ross McCartney pitching a great game. We had to turn around and go down there the next day, and the thunderstorms hit and the bottom fell out on the way down, and I was like, ‘Amen.’ We needed a day or two to get that out of us. Then we came back and won the next two, shut them out in both.”
All three of the Lions’ baseball state championships were in Class 1A, but Earnest thinks perhaps some of the most talented teams were the ones that came up short in 2A.
“We had some good chances and some talented teams, but we just ran into another team that had a Major League ball player that’s still in the major leagues on the mound for them in Jacoby Jones, played at LSU and now with the Detroit Tigers,” he said. “They ended up having four Division I players on that one team, and of course, they bring him in on the mound throwing in the mid-90s, and it’s over.”
Earnest was able to coach his children – his sons, Austin and Ethan, in baseball, and his daughter, Emily, in slow-pitch softball and called that one of his biggest honors and challenges.
“It’s special, and it’s also a double-edged sword, coaching your own. It was probably tougher on them than me,” he said. “I always told them that as long as you have that last name, you’re going to have to prove to everybody else that you deserve to be out there. I can play people all the time, and it’s not a big deal, but when I’m playing my own kids, they really have to prove themselves better so people don’t think I’m playing them just because they are my kids. I know they wanted to prove themselves, too, and probably make me proud of them too. It was a joy, but it was also tough.”
Earnest’s oldest son, Austin, is a coach at Caledonia, just one of several players that he has coached that have went on to become coaches themselves.
“It means a lot to know that you had some kind of good influence on them and that you might have helped them out in their coaching careers,” Earnest said.
The McCartney family is one that has seen Earnest’s influence and impact on the baseball program and school in general the most as all three of their sons played under him, and their nephew, Brady Davis, was a senior this season.
“The year before he started here, Coach Earnest came out to our little league field, just to watch the kids and see the talent. That got us excited right away,” Rusty McCartney said. “It was just a great time. Every year, you knew you were going to be in a state championship, and all three of our kids were able to play for one. Not a lot of parents can say that, and he’s a great friend to our family as well.”
Alice McCartney also served as the school secretary during Earnest’s first years at Hamilton and saw his impact off the field on his players as well.
“He taught them more than just baseball. He taught them about dealing with life, about team work, and he was their coach not only in baseball but through life,” Alice said. “My kids are all grown, but they still go to him for advice. He’s more than just a coach to the kids.”
Earnest said coming to the field and seeing the kids were two of the things he would miss most about coaching. He helped design and improve not just the baseball field but the softball field as well.
field of pride
“When I got here, there was a field and a fence, that was about it. Every other year or so, I tried to make some kind of improvement. It’s my baby, I guess, and that’s what’s hard to turn loose,” Earnest said. “I told Debbie that I’m going to miss the field, missing being here. It’s tough to say goodbye to the kids too, and I haven’t had a chance to do that with the virus. I may have to send them all a mass text, which might be easier because I get emotional.”
Known as a “Grizzly Bear” early in his career, Earnest said he softened with age but wanted to keep one value instilled most in his players – a sense of pride.
“Pride is the biggest thing that’s helped me here, pride and tradition. When I started here, that’s one thing I tried to start was give them something to take pride in,” he said. “That’s why every year, I try to do something on the field, make it nicer, get them new uniforms or have them a nice dressing room. I always enjoyed it when other coaches came here and they walk out on the field and look at the grass and how smooth it is and how nice it is. Other kids say, ‘Is that turf or grass?’ It feels good, and I think if players have something to take pride in, they are going to play harder. If you look good, you are going to play better.”
While his final season ended up being canceled due to the coronavirus, the Lions had the potential for another deep playoff run. They finished 22-7 last season and were a game away from the state championship.
“In spring holidays, I didn’t think that would be my last game. At the very beginning, you thought we had a chance to come back,” Earnest said. “I felt like we probably missed out on what could have been a really good year, but we won’t know. We had the pitching to carry us a long way.”