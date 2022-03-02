BOONEVILLE – After trailing by double digits the majority of the first half, the Nettleton Lady Tigers were unable to rally much of a comeback run as their season ended in a 56-46 loss to Booneville in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Friday night.
“We fought hard and made several runs by getting out in transition, but we just couldn’t get it done in the half court,” Nettleton coach Brent Kuhl said. “If we could have made just one or two more plays, I believe we could have turned things around.”
The two teams traded baskets to start the game, but Nettleton stayed on top with a narrow 6-5 lead after a layup by Madison Miller. The Lady Blue Devils started to get a lot more separation from Nettleton late in the first.
A 13-0 run by Booneville to close out the quarter skyrocketed the score to 18-6 after a three-point play by Emma Cunningham.
Back-to-back buckets from Miller cut the lead down to eight at the start of the second, but Booneville responded with a 6-0 run to take a 24-10 lead. The Lady Blue Devils took their biggest lead of the game at 15 points after baskets from Tatianna Beene and Ava Kate Smith.
The Lady Tigers finished off the half by cutting the lead down to 29-19 buckets from Zion Seals and Miller.
Nettleton’s offense saw a lot more success in the third as a 10-4 run led by Zion Seals and Sharman Mosely brought the Lady Tigers to within four points at 33-29 midway through the quarter.
Booneville quickly answered with three straight layups to regain a 10-point lead with 1:53 left in the quarter. Miller stepped up and cashed in on a three-pointer to bring Nettleton to within seven, but a layup from Cunningham pushed the Lady Blue Devils’ lead to 41-32 heading into the fourth.
A pair of three-pointers by Hallie Burns and Kylee Johnson pushed Booneville’s lead back up to 15 points towards the start of the fourth. Midway through the quarter, the Lady Tigers refused to go away, attempting another comeback run to put the score at 49-43 with 5:20 after a three-pointer from Miller and a fast-break layup by Seals.
Booneville did not allow Nettleton to inch any closer as an 8-3 run to end the game extended the Lady Blue Devils’ lead and clinched the victory.
“This being my first season as head coach, it was great that they all bought in,” Kuhl said. “There was never a day that they questioned anything because all they wanted to do was work hard, and that’s what I appreciated the most from this group. I’m going to miss these three seniors (Annalyn Housley, Tamiya Martin and Miller) because they were tremendous all year.”
Miller finished with a game-high 22 points for the Lady Tigers, while Seals added 15 points in the loss.