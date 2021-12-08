HATTIESBURG – The Amory Panthers fell shy of their first state championship since 1998 in a 42-10 loss against Jefferson Davis County on Friday.
Amory moved the ball well in the first two quarters, but a tough second half allowed the Jaguars to build onto their lead and pull away for the win in the Class 3A state championship.
“I thought we came out with a good plan and got off to a fast start, making plays on both sides, but you’ve got to sustain that all game,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Hats off to them because they controlled the line of scrimmage better than we did. That’s the goal every game to control the line and be physical, but they did it better. That was the biggest difference in the game.”
After a pair of carries by Charleston French, Amory’s first drive of the game ended quickly after a fumble on first down. The Jaguars took over at the Panthers’ 26-yard line after the recovery.
Jefferson Davis found some early success with their running game as Malcolm Hartzog, Nicholas Thompson and Demarrio Booth helped the Jaguars march down to the one-yard line. Hartzog took the handoff and punched it in for the touchdown, giving Jefferson Davis a 6-0 lead with 9:42 left in the first.
The Panthers’ offense lined up at the 31-yard line looking to shake off their early mistake on their first possession. French had a big run on the first play of the drive to help move the chains, but the offense was stalled after that and forced to punt the ball away.
The Jaguars took over at the nine-yard line after the stop, and their offense continued to move the ball well early. Elijah Viniard connected on a 36-yard pass to Hartzog to pick up the first down, and Booth broke free on a 44-yard touchdown run on the next play. Thompson scored on the two-point conversion run to extend the Jaguars’ lead to 14-0 with 4:23 left in the quarter.
Amory’s passing game started to click late in the first. Jatarian Ware found Cameron Haynes for a short gain, and Ware connected with Haynes once again on the next play for a 57-yard touchdown pass. Dylan Thompson nailed the extra point to cut the lead down to 14-7.
Amory’s defense forced a big turnover as Carter Lundquist came through with a hit that forced a fumble, and Nathaniel Walker recovered it at the 17-yard line.
After the takeaway, Ware continued to find his receivers as he connected on a 23-yard pass to Isaiah Brownlee, but the Panthers were unable to carry over the momentum from the turnover.
The Jaguars’ lead increased at the start of the second quarter on a 61-yard touchdown run by Booth and a two-point conversion by Hartzog, pushing to lead to 22-7.
“You can’t give a great team like them certain field position,” Dampeer said. “It comes down to who can run the ball better, and they obviously ran the ball better than we did.”
The Panthers looked to turn the tides on their first possession of the second at the 38-yard line. A pass from Ware to Brownlee and a 32-yard run by French helped moved Amory into Jaguar territory.
The Jaguars got a stop on third down, but Amory opted to go for it after an encroachment penalty moved them closer to the first-down marker. TJ Parks picked up the first down on an eight-yard run to keep the drive alive, but the Panthers lost significant yardage after a false start and a sack.
The Panthers decided to kick a field goal after being stopped on third and long. Dylan Thompson drilled the 28-yard field goal to cut the score down to 22-10 with 6:53 left in the second.
JDC took over at the 14-yard line after the field goal, and they were upheld by the Panthers’ defense as TJ Huppert got a sack to force a third and long situation.
The Jaguars had a long drive coming out of halftime with the ball starting on the 33-yard line. They moved the ball down to the 19-yard line, where Hartzog scored on a touchdown run. Viniard found Hartzog on the two-point conversion pass, pushing their lead to 20-10 with 8:27 left in the third.
The Panthers’ first drive of the third ended in a quick three and out, and JDC took over at the 26-yard line. The Jaguars marched down the field and scored on a 32-yard touchdown run by Booth, increasing their lead to 36-10 with 3:45 left in the quarter.
After the touchdown, Amory took over at the five-yard line, and on the second play of the drive, Booth came away with an interception for the Jaguars’ defense at the 11-yard line. Booth went on to score on a one-yard touchdown run to give Jefferson Davis a 42-10 lead.
The Jaguars grabbed another interception after the score, but their drive never got going as Ryan Alsup recovered a fumble at the 48-yard line for the Panthers’ defense.
With a few minutes left in the third, Amory gave the ball right back to the Jaguars after the third interception of the quarter.
The Panthers had a tough time generating much offense to put up points in the final quarter, while Jefferson Davis ran the clock out to seal its victory.
Ware finished the game 10 of 28 passing for 139 yards with a touchdown, while French tallied 125 yards on 13 carries. Haynes was the leading receiver for the Panthers with 68 yards on five receptions and a touchdown.
“I thought Cameron (Haynes) made some explosive plays. Charleston (French) ran the ball very physically, and Jatarian (Ware) put the ball in positions to give us a shot at scoring,” Dampeer said.
Walker Maranto and Huppert each had 11 tackles to lead the Panthers’ defense, while Walker finished with nine tackles on the day.
Despite the loss, the Panthers finish off their season with a 10-4 record, and they were able to accomplish goals that they have not achieved in years.
“I’m very proud with how hard we worked this year. We weren’t flashy, and we put our heads down and worked hard every day,” Dampeer said. “I don’t think anybody respected us all year, so we had to work to earn that respect. We’re going to continue to work hard over the offseason and act like nothing ever happened. We’ll have to earn everything going forward too.”