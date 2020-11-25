WINONA – Miscues were the name of the game for Amory in the third round of the playoffs.
After getting a lead twice, once in the first half and once in the second half, the Panthers (9-2) had a mistake on two kicks that ended up leading to 16 Winona points as the Tigers (9-1) advanced with the 45-35 win in the third round of the playoffs.
“It was just a game full of miscues. We didn’t play great in the kicking game, obviously, and we had the miscue right before the half. Our kids fought. Their running back (Deriaun Townsend) was a little better than us tonight. I thought we had some things going offensively, then we squandered some opportunities as well.”
Winona running back Deriaun Townsend scored all six of the Tigers’ touchdowns on the night.
Neither team had anything going on their opening drives, but Jay Hampton came up with a fumble recovery forced by Shaidon McKinney and Reece Cantrell to give the Panthers the ball at midfield on their next possession.
On the second play, Isaiah Brownlee ripped off a 26-yard run to set up Braxton Griffin hauling in a Hunter Jones pass and taking it 25 yards to the house for the first touchdown. Bryn Camp hit the extra point for a 7-0 Amory lead with 5:52 left in the first.
The Tigers were able to tie the game on Townsend’s first touchdown run, but the Panthers countered with a long drive. Running by Jones and Charleston French put Amory in Winona territory, and Brownlee had a touchdown run calling back on a penalty.
The drive threatened to stall, but on fourth and 13, Jones threw it up to the end zone, and Griffin made the catch between three defenders for his second score of the night.
Once again, the lead was short lived. Camp’s kickoff put Winona deep in its own territory, but a pair of penalties for a late hit and roughing the passer helped move them forward. Chase Richardson hit Danarius Robinson for a big play to get down to the 5-yard line, and Townsend took it in from there to tie the game at 14-14.
The Panthers’ mistakes on special teams started from there as the kickoff was taken at the two-yard line but not fielded cleanly and the Tigers came up with a safety. The short kickoff put them at the Panthers’ 44-yard line, and another long pass set up another Townsend scoring run to go up 23-14.
Amory threatened with Jones finding Hampton and Griffin for a couple of first downs, but they went into the half down by nine.
The Panthers mounted the comeback early in the third, scoring the first two touchdowns of the quarter.
Hampton and Bo Rock hauled in first-down catches, and Jones and French ate up yards on the ground to get in the red zone. On third down, Jones found Hampton, who snagged the 11-yard touchdown, and Camp made the extra point to trail 23-21 with 7:54 left in the third.
The Amory defense forced a quick three and out, and the Panthers got the ball back with good field position. It took them just one play to take the lead as Jones found Hampton for his second touchdown of the night on a 39-yard score and Camp’s extra point made it 28-23.
Once again, the momentum was short-lived as Townsend and the Tigers went back up three minutes later.
Amory got one first down on its ensuing possession but had to punt quickly. The defense came up with a big stop that included a tackle for loss by Griffin, but the second miscue on a kick was a muffed punt that gave the Tigers the ball back at the Panthers’ 44-yard line.
Townsend scored again four plays later to make it 38-28 with nine minutes to go.
Trading punches
The Panthers were able to answer to cut it to three as Jones and Hampton connected for a big pass play, and French punched the touchdown in on a 2-yard run with 5:47 to go.
The big play doomed Amory once again as Townsend ripped off a 68-yard scoring run to essentially ice the win with less than five minutes left.
Amory took the ensuing kickoff at the 40-yard line and worked to cut into the lead as Jones found Corbin Gillentine and Cameron Haynes for first-down catches. Griffin and Hampton each had big catches that were called back on holding penalties, and a sack and an incomplete pass on third and fourth down ended the Panthers’ hopes.
“I’m just proud of these seniors and the hard work they have done for four years and the sweat and tears that they have shed,” Glenn said. “We are just grateful for those guys and what they have put into the program. They have laid a good foundation for the younger guys.”
Jones finished off an impressive four-year career as a starter with a four-touchdown night as he was 18 of 29 passing for 297 yards and added another 79 yards on the ground. Hampton hauled in ten catches for 169 yards while Griffin went over 100 yards receiving as well as each had two touchdown catches.