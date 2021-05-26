AMORY/BOONEVILLE – Amory’s run through the playoffs came to a close in the North finals on Friday and Saturday as Booneville came from behind in Game 1 and picked up the shutout in Game 2 to complete the sweep.
The Panthers finish their season at 24-12, making it to North half for the first time since 2011.
“We have a young team, and we’re building something here,” Amory coach Cade Hoggard said. “To get here is an accomplishment in itself, and it speaks to what these guys have gone through this year to even get here, to have the fortitude to battle back and everything else. I think Hunter (Jones) and the rest of our seniors laid the foundation, and we got a taste of it. For the young group, that sets the standard.”
Saturday: Booneville 4, Amory 0
Amory’s bats never could get going against Booneville starter Jackson McCoy, who tossed a complete game shutout, allowing four hits and three hits while striking out just three.
McCoy and the Blue Devils got ten groundball outs, eight of those over the first four innings.
Amory starter Tyler Sledge worked around a two-out single in the top of the first, striking out the side.
“Sledge has been a dog for us all year, and we expect nothing less,” Hoggard said. “We hit some balls hard tonight, and that’s baseball. (Jackson) McCoy pitched as well as anybody could, and we expected it was going to be a pitcher’s duel. They have a good team, a good chance and they battled tonight.”
The Panthers got a pair of baserunners on as Bryce Glenn smoked a double to right field, and Bo Rock drew a walk, but a fielder’s choice ended that threat.
Booneville scored its first run in the top of the second as John Daniel Deaton was hit by a pitch and Bryce Lindsey singled. Gage Harrelson’s grounder to second brought home a run, but the Panthers minimized the damage on a strikeout and a groundout to short.
Hunter Jones, Reed Stanford and Ethan Kimbrough turned the double play in the top of the third to erase Kyle Church’s leadoff single and keep it at 1-0.
Glenn reached on error in the third, and Walker Maranto doubled to the wall in left field in the fourth but both were left stranded.
Booneville scored three of its four runs in the final two innings with two in the sixth on Ben Davis’ RBI double and Lindsey’s sac fly and one in the seventh on Church’s sac fly.
Amory left a pair on the bases in the sixth after singles from Glenn and Reed Stanford and got just Clayton Reese on base in the seventh on a hit by pitch.
Sledge took the loss, but scattered seven hits, had one intentional walk and struck out eight. Glenn had two of Amory's four hits.
“We lose three seniors, and they battled with the two, Aiden Abas and Braxton Griffin, with injuries, and we have several guys coming back,” Hoggard said. “Until you experience it, a lot of time the heartbreak that goes into this ends up being the fuel for next season. I’m proud to be these boys’ coach and to be at Amory, and you can’t say enough about the community support. These boys will be back.”
Friday: Booneville 9, Amory 8
The Panthers were in control, leading 8-6 going into the bottom of the seventh before walks, wild pitches and passed balls came back to bite them as Booneville scored three to take the win.
Amory put up an early lead in the first inning as Hunter Jones drove a double in the gap in right center, and Bo Rock scored him on a double of his own to right.
Booneville countered with one run in the bottom half to tie it up and another in the second on an error to go up 2-1, but that lead lasted until the top of the fourth when the Panthers knotted the game at 2-2.
Rock was hit by a pitch leading off, and Reed Stanford sacrificed courtesy runner Jack Clayton over. Ethan Kimbrough was also hit by a pitch, and Walker Maranto’s fielder’s choice put runners on the corners.
The Panthers pulled off the double steal as Clayton came home to score the tying run.
Gage Harrelson’s two-out, two-run single regained the lead for Booneville in the bottom of the fourth, but Amory countered with a four-run fifth to go up 6-4.
Will McComb was hit by a pitch, and Clayton Reese singled to get it started. Jones put down a sacrifice bunt to move both over and was safe on an error that brought in McComb.
Bryce Glenn’s fielder’s choice saw Reese get tagged out at home, but Jones came home on a passed ball to tie the game.
Stanford singled to center to put Amory up, and Kimbrough had the big hit of the inning as he hustled for an RBI triple to make it 6-4.
Once again, the lead was short-lived with the Blue Devils tying it up on a Kyle Church RBI double and a sac fly.
The Panthers were able to go back on top with a run in the sixth and added another in the top of the seventh.
McComb was hit by a pitch again to open the sixth, stole second and Jones’ two-out single moved him to third, where he came home on a Booneville throwing error.
Amory had the bases loaded with no outs in the seventh as Rock and Stanford had back-to-back hits, and Kimbrough drew a walk. Maranto’s bases-loaded walk brought in a run, but a strikeout, a fly out and a grounder to short kept the Panthers from adding to their lead.
Booneville capitalized on getting out of the jam, putting the first two on with walks. Church’s single loaded the bases, and the tying runs came home on a sacrifice fly. Ben Davis and Jackson McCoy were intentionally walked, and Church came home on a wild pitch for the walkoff.
Jones, Rock, Stanford and Kimbrough all had two hits apiece in the loss. Rock struck out six, going four innings in the start.