The 2021 football regular season has come to an end for four of our teams, while two have one more game left to go.
After back-to-back seasons with only two wins, the Aberdeen Bulldogs finished off the regular season with a 5-5 record, doubling their wins from the previous two seasons. The Bulldogs have great all-around talent, and when they are clicking, it is hard to stop them.
Their last game of the regular season was not an ideal way to enter the playoffs, losing to Noxubee County 36-8, but after talking with Coach Alex Williams, I can tell the Bulldogs plan to be locked in heading into the playoffs. Aberdeen is a three seed, so they will be on the road this Friday to face Water Valley.
Amory concluded their regular season on Friday in a win against Nettleton to complete the sweep of their division. In the win, junior running back Charleston French eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for the season.
The Panthers are another team that has a lot of talent in every aspect of the game and have proven that they can hang with some of the better schools in the state. The Panthers are going into the playoffs as a one seed, so they will host their first playoff game at home against Mantachie. The Mustangs are 6-4 on the season and are looking to bounce back after coming off of a division loss against Booneville on Friday.
Hamilton still has one game left in the regular season, and it is a very high stakes game. The Lions are headed to Sebastopol on Thursday, and if they win, they’ll have a spot in playoffs. Hamilton is coming off a big win against Leake County, and they showed flashes of what they are capable of.
They ran the ball well and locked in defensively, holding Leake County scoreless in the last two quarters. Senior running back Rye Howard put on a show in front of his family and supporters on the Senior Night victory, and he also hit the 1,000-yard milestone. The Lions hope to carry over the success from the past two weeks against Vardaman and Leake County into the game against Sebastopol.
Hatley’s season came to an end last Thursday in a tough loss to Kossuth. The Tigers were unable to win a game this year, but they did have impressive moments at times. Freshman Logan Brown stepped into the role of quarterback a few games into the season, and he showed what he could do going into the future. In the game against Holly Springs, he led the way with 334 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Hatley will have 10 seniors graduating this year, but the future is still bright for this team.
The Nettleton Tigers are set to head to Kossuth this Friday as a fourth seed in the playoffs. The Tigers have had their fair share of ups and downs this season, just like everyone else, but they still have the pieces to make a run in the playoffs.
Roderick Patterson and Zavian Dilworth will be a few of the key pieces for the Tigers in the playoffs.
Smithville is our second team that still has one more regular season game left against Thrasher. The Noles are 17-0 against Thrasher, and plan to make it 18-0 on Thursday. Smithville has the best regular season record in our county at 7-3 and are a lock to make the playoffs with a 4-2 division record. The Noles are coming off of a big loss to TCPS, so they’ll look to bounce back against Thrasher and look forward into the playoffs.