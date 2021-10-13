Now that all of our teams have played at least one division game, I think it is only right to discuss what I’ve seen so far in division play from the teams that I have covered.
I would like to add a quick disclaimer that I have not seen Hatley or Hamilton’s division games, so I will not be going into great detail on their games.
Starting off with Aberdeen, the Bulldogs have played two division games so for and they are 1-1, losing the first to Amory at home in the first week and defeating Nettleton on the road last week.
In the loss against the Panthers, the Bulldogs struggled to get much clicking on offense, and their defense allowed Amory to make a handful of big plays that pulled the game out of reach. Friday’s game against Nettleton looked like a complete turnaround for the Bulldogs.
They were able to run the ball effectively, spread the offense with their passing game and their defense forced a few turnovers. Jermaine Strong was able to find his favorite target T.J. Fields on a few routes, and Fields did a nice job of using his athleticism to fight through the double coverage on a couple of plays.
The Bulldogs travel to face off against the 5-2 East Webster Wolverines this week. While it's a non-division game, Aberdeen continues their solid play, it is going to be a good game between those two.
Next, we have Amory. The Panthers have also played two division games, and they are currently undefeated in division play. As I mentioned, they won their first game against Aberdeen, and Friday, they won against Hatley.
Amory’s defense was key in their win over Aberdeen as they held the Bulldogs scoreless. The Panthers forced multiple turnovers and constantly capitalized on Aberdeen’s mistakes. Amory clinched their second win in a blowout game against Hatley. The Panthers have a juggernaut of offensive talent with Charleston French, Jatarian Ware and Jaurquez Ivy just to name a few.
Amory looks to remain undefeated in their division as they take on Noxubee County this week.
Moving on to Hamilton and Hatley. The Lions are now 0-3 and the Tigers are 0-2 in their divisions. Hamilton has fallen to French Camp, Noxapater and Ethel, but they still have four more division games to go against West Lowndes, Vardaman, Leake County and Sebastopol.
The Tigers' two losses came from Noxubee County and Amory, and they have two division games left against Nettleton and Aberdeen.
Up next are the Nettleton Tigers. Nettleton has only played one division game and is 0-1 after the loss to Aberdeen. They started off the game pounding the ground and feeding their star running back Roderick Patterson, but the game slipped away in the fourth quarter. The Tigers have three division games left against Hatley, Noxubee County and Amory.
Last, but not least, we have Smithville. The Noles have played three division games and are 2-1 after wins against Ashland and Okolona, and a loss to Biggersville on Friday.
With a 5-2 record, Smithville has looked pretty solid all around with key players Dylan Christian, Tyler Lann, Chandler Woodham and Dayton Hipps leading the way. The Noles have four more division games to go against Falkner, Byers, TCPS and Thrasher.