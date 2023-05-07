Last week’s second and third round action was nothing less than spectacular as we finished the week with a sweep and a pair of Game 3’s that was worth the watch.
The Amory Panthers did not take their second-round matchup against Booneville very lightly as the Blue Devils are easily one of the most talented “two seeds” in Class 3A baseball. Booneville displayed its talent during Game 1 of the series, giving the Panthers a run for their money in a down-to-the-wire game, but two things that Amory has on its side are strong hitting and Panther Magic.
Both factors came into play on the last at-bat as senior Corbin Gillentine stepped to the plate. It didn’t take long for Gillentine to eye his perfect pitch and put the ball in play for a walkoff RBI single to close out Game 1.
Amory’s momentum carried over into Game 2 and similar to Game 1, Booneville battled throughout everything, but the Panthers erupted in the final inning to run away with the win. The Panthers are now set to face Water Valley in the third round for a shot to go back to North half.
Saturday’s action is where things got even more interesting as the Amory Lady Panthers and Hamilton Lions all competed in Game 3’s after shocking their competition in Game 2. After watching their performance in Game 1, it was no surprise to me that the Lady Panthers found a way to take Game 2.
Everyone on the field could sense that they found their confidence late during Game 1, and that same confidence helped them take a narrow win in the second game. The Lady Panthers kept things close with Booneville during Game 3, but the Lady Blue Devils found a way to take the win.
Despite the loss, what the Lady Panthers managed to do against a team as good as Booneville speaks volumes to their team and the bright future that they have ahead of them.
Speaking of a team that competed well and also has a bright future ahead, the Lions absolutely stunned Biggersville during their Game 2 win. Noah Hester did what he’s been doing best lately to force a Game 3, sealing the win in dramatic/stylish fashion with a two-run bomb.
The Lions’ season came to an end on Saturday after Biggersville found a way to run away with the game late. Hamilton has had a remarkable season, and they should also be proud to give the state runner-ups a run for their money.
These three games weren’t the only ones that had me on my toes all week. The Smithville Lady Noles, Nettleton Tigers and Hatley Tigers all put up good fights in their series, but their season ultimately came to an end in Game 2 of the second round.
