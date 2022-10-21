Sometimes it seems like the busier things get, the quicker time passes by. In the midst of my work madness, I ironically saw a TikTok talking about how scientists have noticed that time is actually moving faster than ever due to the Earth’s rotation speeding up.

Newsletters

Deon Blanchard is the Sports Editor of the Monroe Journal. Contact him at deon.blanchard@journalinc.com or follow him on Twitter: @dblanchard21.

Recommended for you