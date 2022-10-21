Sometimes it seems like the busier things get, the quicker time passes by. In the midst of my work madness, I ironically saw a TikTok talking about how scientists have noticed that time is actually moving faster than ever due to the Earth’s rotation speeding up.
I am not sure if that study was real or not and trusting scientific news from TikTok might seem a little bizarre, but it most certainly got me thinking. That specific TikTok inspired me for this column after seeing just how fast all the fall sports have flown by.
It seems like just yesterday I was setting work goals for myself during the summer but in the blink of an eye, volleyball is over, football has only a few games left in the regular season, and winter sports are right around the corner. Reflecting back on the volleyball season, it was awesome to watch a lot of teams such as Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville exceed expectations and do great things this year.
Just thinking back on how fast this year has gone by is really mind-boggling. Coming out of an already busy summer, a few specific goals I set for myself were to work even harder and stay on top of everything.
So far, I would say I have done a pretty good job with both of those goals, but with time seeming to move at hyper-speed, things can pile up pretty quickly. Last week, I got started on everything dealing with our winter sports tab, talking with basketball and soccer coaches.
It felt great to get an early jump on everything, that is until I glanced at the calendar and realized that the deadline is three weeks away. The realization did not completely leave me in panic mode, but it did light a needed fire under me to work even harder to meet my deadline.
Talking with some of these coaches really gave me something to look forward to with basketball jamborees starting this Saturday. Aberdeen will head to Starkville for its jamboree, while Amory will play at ICC.
Hatley and Smithville will compete in the jamboree at Tishomingo County, and Nettleton is set to host its jamboree. With all the roster changes and expectations surrounding these teams, it will definitely be interesting to see how they perform this upcoming season.
My closing message in this column is if you are feeling overwhelmed or also feel like time is passing, try to take advantage of every day and remember a little progress each day adds up to big results.
