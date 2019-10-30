It marks the end of an era with the MHSAA’s announcement late last week that slow-pitch softball has officially been discontinued as a sport.
It was an announcement that we were all expecting to come. Coaches had been told at the beginning of the season that this would probably be an end, but it was still news that was met with sadness here in Monroe County, the softball capital of Mississippi.
Okay, so it’s not officially the softball capital, but the tradition is rich, and the love for slow pitch certainly runs deep here.
I can’t even count the number of posts on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter I saw from current and former players expressing how heartbroken they were over the end of slow pitch.
The message was the same from several of them – that the best times of their lives came while playing this sport.
For me, it’s been fond memories as well.
It all started with my first slow-pitch season in 2012, and one of my favorite memories in seven years was seeing Hamilton and Smithville celebrate together after Hamilton won the Class 2A championship and Smithville won the 1A championship.
Little did we know after that, the next few years would be spent with a fierce rivalry between the two that kept both teams keeping championships through 2017. Those heyday years of slow pitch have resulted in many banners, signs and championship photos being hung up at both fields.
2013 was also when Amory made it to state for the first time since 1999, and the Lady Panthers were there for the next few years as well and continued a run of five straight county tournament wins and deep playoff runs every season.
In 2014, we had teams in four of the five classifications competing for titles – Smithville in 1A, Hatley in 2A, Nettleton in 3A and Amory in 4A. I remember that being one of the only times I didn’t drive straight back home after finishing up at Freedom Ridge Park as after monitoring all four series, I was too exhausted to function – but it was another great time at state.
I’ll always remember being there until late in the evening in 2016 with Hamilton as they beat Bogue Chitto in a great three-game series.
Even the last two seasons, I haven’t taken that trip down to Jackson, but it’s still been a fun time. Last season, Amory and Smithville each made it all the way to North half, and this year, Amory and Hamilton got all the way to the third round. And Hamilton started out the season with that huge 22-0 record.
Starting next year, slow pitch won’t be having us out at the ball fields come August, but it will continue to live on in the hearts of so many of our softball girls.
There will be girls who will have their trophy cases or pictures filled with home run balls that they can look back on years from now and many with rings to fill up a hand or two.
But most of all, just like all these good times I recalled just from my mind, they will have the memories. You can kill the sport, but those good times will live on in their hearts and memories forever.