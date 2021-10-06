Late game fatigue played a factor in the Nettleton Tigers’ 42-22 loss against Senatobia on Friday night.
“We had more guys playing both sides of the ball in that game, so a couple of our guys got tired,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We had some broken tackles and saw Noxapater start to pull away from us a little bit when the fatigue hit. I think this game will lay a foundation of what we plan to do later this season, playing guys on both sides.”
The Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter after a 46-yard field goal by Jackson Cheek, and the Nettleton defense held Senatobia scoreless all quarter.
After the Warriors scored, Cheek nailed another field goal from 37 yards to tie the game up. Senatobia took the lead after a two-yard touchdown run by JaBrysten Abram and a two-point conversion.
Cheek hit a 41-yard field goal towards the end of the second quarter to cut the lead down to 14-9 going into the half.
The Tiger offense was held scoreless in the third quarter, while the Warriors scored twice in the quarter.
In the fourth, Roderick Patterson broke through on a 26-yard touchdown run to trim the lead, but Senatobia went on to score on its next possession.
Ty Walton connected on a pass to Evan Smith that went 33 yards for a score, but the Warriors retaliated and scored on a 45-yard run from Abram to close the game out.
Despite the loss, Keith said he is still proud of the way his team competed and is optimistic about the rest of the schedule ahead of them.
“I thought our guys competed and played with much more enthusiasm than we’ve had over the past couple of weeks,” Keith said. "The great thing about our schedule is we don’t have division games mixed with non-division games, so now we get the opportunity to start over and focus on the games that matter the most.”
Keith spoke highly of the players that stepped up in their roles of playing offense and defense.
“I’m really impressed with the guys that took on the challenge of playing on both sides,” Keith said. “We had Roderick (Patterson) playing a good bit of linebacker, and he did some good things for us there. Evan Smith and Jacorien Moore had some good moments at defensive back, and Jayden (Hawkins) played well coming back from an injury. I’m really excited to see him at full strength.”
Keith also praised his kicker Jackson Cheek for his performance in the game.
“Jackson (Cheek) was absolutely phenomenal,” Keith said. "He hit three big field goals for us, all were around 40 yards.”
Nettleton is set to start division play Friday in a home game against Aberdeen.
“I know their defensive line will be solid and they’re going to be explosive at wide receiver,” Keith said. “We’ve got to come out with the same level of energy and competitiveness that we had in this game.”