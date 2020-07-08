When I heard that Amory softball was hosting an alumni game/Senior Night/scrimmage, I was immediately excited at the thought of finally being able to attend a game after three and a half months.
When I told our general manager, Emily, that I was getting to cover a softball game, she immediately said, “You should write your column on that.”
It was a great idea because since this pandemic started, there are two things I have missed most: being out with all of you covering high school games and watching my Cardinals.
I get one of those things back at the end of the month and thanks to Amory softball, I got a taste of another one.
It wasn’t exactly a normal game because, of course, an opponent from another school wasn’t present and at the end of the game, no one really cared too much about the score. The girls, coaches and parents were all just simply excited that they were able to play.
It’s like I told Amory coach Jessica Seger – so far, I’m not sure any school had quite that opportunity to play an actual scrimmage as part of honoring its seniors.
We had plenty of schools honor their seniors from a distance on their actual Senior Nights by painting their numbers on the field, which is great. At Smithville and at other schools, people were able to come in their cars and honor those seniors from a distance, which was also special.
For Amory’s five softball seniors, though, it was one last chance to put on their Lady Panther jerseys and play one last game beside all their high school teammates. You could tell it meant a lot to them to be able to do that and to have a real Senior Night celebration with their families and teammates.
As it always is during these times, it was relieving to see pieces of normalcy. It was good to first pull up to the field and see girls in the cages hitting or throwing to each other.
It was more than fantastic to be able to see faces I haven’t seen and people I haven’t talked to in the last three months, and it was even better to hear the chatter in the dugout of the girls during the game.
And it may have been a scrimmage but it was still great to see girls get after it, just like they would if they had been playing a regular season opponent. It was more lighthearted than that, but athletes are athletes, and if you put a ball and a glove in a softball player’s hand around here, you are likely to see them give it 100 percent and more.
It felt refreshing to watch them play and to kick back and take a few action shots just like what I would be in a normal year.
Many of the girls who were playing seemed like they had already been busy with summer ball through their travel teams, including some of the seniors, but I know there’s still nothing compared to getting to step on the high school field one last time.
Kudos go out to Coach Seger, who from the beginning remained determined to do something special for her group of seniors, and another high five goes out to all of her administration that allowed the event.
This year’s group of seniors have had to miss out on, adjust or wait for many of their special moments, but along with proms and graduations, a night like Monday went towards giving them part of those experiences back.