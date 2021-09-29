ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Bulldogs' hot streak come to an end after the 41-21 loss to Caledonia on Friday night.
The Cavaliers jumped out to a 41-0 lead midway through the third, and the Bulldogs' late effort was not enough.
“We did not come out prepared to play,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “I didn’t feel comfortable with how we practiced all week, and there was an overall lack of focus. The only thing I can say that I was impressed with was our fight in the second half.”
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start offensively on their first possession in the first quarter. Aberdeen got the ball at the 24-yard line but were unable to get a spark going in their offense.
After getting the stop, the Cavaliers got the ball at midfield and scored on their third play of the drive on a 48-yard touchdown run by Kewon Wyatt that gave Caledonia an early 7-0 lead.
The offensive struggles continued for the Bulldogs in the first quarter as they got shut down again on their next two possession by the Caledonia defense.
The Cavaliers scored on a 11-yard run by Tae Johnson at the start of the second quarter to extend the lead, and Zach Gorum scored on a 17-yard touchdown run to put the score at 20-0 going halftime.
Caledonia opened the third quarter with the ball on the 35-yard line, and they scored a 61-yard touchdown run by Wyatt just a minute into the quarter.
The Bulldogs got the ball on the 35-yard line but could not turn the tides and get much going. The Cavaliers got the ball on Aberdeen’s 43-yard line and moved all the way to the red zone after two back-to-back penalties were called against the Bulldogs.
Gorum scored on a five-yard run midway through the third quarter, and after recovering an Aberdeen fumble, he connected again on a 32-yard pass to Darrius Triplett for a score to extend the Cavaliers’ lead to 41-0 with 6:52 left in the quarter.
Aberdeen’s offense started to click late in the third quarter as Jermaine Strong connected on back-to-back passes to T.J. Fields that put the Bulldogs in the red zone. The Bulldogs did not let their first red zone opportunity go to waste as they scored on a seven-yard pass from Strong to Fields.
The Bulldogs' defense got a stop against the blazing Caledonia offense, and the offense took over at the 35-yard line. A 25-yard run by Strong and 26-yard run by Chris Holliday put Aberdeen in the red zone again, and Joe Buchanan scored on a 5-yard run with 6:18 left in the fourth quarter.
After getting another stop, the Bulldogs took over at Caledonia’s 47-yard line. Strong hit Fields with a deep pass that went 40 yards for a touchdown, closing out the game with a score of 41-21 after the extra point by Demarcus Eubanks.
“Basically, it was all about pride at that point,” Williams said. “We didn’t want to lay down and take the loss, so we kept fighting despite being down and got the opportunity to work on some things that we’re going to need down the road.”
As the Bulldogs prepare for the A-Game next week, Williams said he only wants his team to focus on improvement in practice instead of the extra noise surrounding the rivalry game.
“We’re going to practice as hard as we can try to improve on all of our mistakes,” Williams said. “We can’t get too caught up in the fact that it’s the A-Game. Everyone knows that, so we just have to go out, put our heads down and get to work.”