Just from looking at my title, I do not think that it does any justice for how great the first week of football was. Last Friday’s games were truly moments that you had to see with your own eyes to understand what I mean.
Week 1 of Friday night lights definitely lived up to the type as there were nail-biters, heartbreakers and good old-fashion blowouts. I got the privilege to watch maybe one of the most exciting season openers between Amory and Itawamba.
This game has been one of the biggest, most intense non-division games for as long as I can remember, but after what happened last year, this game was definitely circled on both teams’ calendars. This entire game can only be compared to the epic battle between Godzilla and King Kong, a brawl between two powerhouses.
Similar to the movie, in the first quarter, both opponents got after each other quickly in an attempt to gain an early edge. Both teams made plays in the first, but neither was able to sway the momentum in their favor to take that edge.
The second quarter had highlights upon highlights. Itawamba struck first to get on the scoreboard, but Amory responded with a big play to set the tone for more things to come.
The Indians ended the half with a score to take the lead, which must have lit a fire under Amory because its running game came to life in the third as they regained a small lead. Itawamba got the upper hand shortly after, scoring three straight touchdowns to seemingly put the game away – or so people assumed.
Everyone thought the game was finished after the third as fans started to make their way to the exit, but the Panthers showed that they still had a lot of fight left in them. Midway through the fourth, a string of big plays on offense and defense helped Amory cut the lead down to seven.
The Panthers’ hard-fought comeback effort did not end in a victory, however, but it was definitely exciting to watch. Battles like this will only make them stronger in the long run.
This was not the only exciting game last week as Nettleton pulled off a five-point win in a back-and-forth battle against Eupora. The Aberdeen Bulldogs took a statement win in their game against Okolona as they shut them out for the second time in a row.
The county-county battle between Hamilton and Hatley ended in a big victory for the Lions as six different players found the end zone in the win. This victory also snapped Hamilton’s six-game losing streak against Hatley.
Smithville ended up falling in its first game to Belmont, but coach Chad Collums highlighted some of the bright spots he saw in his developing team. Now that the first week is under our belts, we can only hope that Week 2 will be full of more exciting games.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
