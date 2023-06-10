Hamilton’s Evan Pounders and Drake Pittman; Amory’s Bryce Glenn and Walker Maranto; and Nettleton’s Cade Oswalt took the diamond for the last time in their high school careers last Tuesday and Thursday at the Crossroads Diamond All-Star games.
“I was just going in there to have fun,” Pounders said. “I know it was just an all-star game, but we wanted to win just because we’re competitive. You’re there because you did well in the regular season, so I went in not trying to overthink anything and just have fun.”
Pounders helped lead the 1A/2A North team to a 9-8 win on Thursday, finishing with a pair of hits and a walk while pitching three innings where he went three-up, three-down in two of those three innings.
“I tried to keep that same approach that I’ve had all season, going up there and making contact with a pitch that I liked,” Pounders said. “When I went up there on the mound, my curveball was struggling a little bit, but the catcher and the coaches were keeping faith in me. Eventually, it got to the point where I realized that they had faith in me, and I started throwing it well and things started rolling.”
Pounders said it was a fun experience to play one last game with his longtime teammate Pittman, who batted twice during Thursday’s game.
“We got on the field together a couple of times, and he batted a little bit after me,” Pounders said. “It was just fun knowing that we started freshmen year together, and we ended our very last game playing together.”
In the 3A/4A game last Tuesday, Glenn, Maranto and Oswalt all played for the North and contributed to the 5-4 win. Maranto and Oswalt both split time at catcher, while Glenn spent most of his time at third base.
Maranto reached on an error that scored a run to give the North the lead.
