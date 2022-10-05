AMORY – The streak continues for the Amory Panthers as they walked away with their fifth-straight A-Game win on Friday.
The Panthers totaled nearly 400 yards of offense while forcing three turnovers on defense to take a 55-20 win over Aberdeen.
“I’m proud that we got this win against our rival, but we’ve got to clean up some things going forward,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “We played with great effort all night, and I can’t say enough about Jatarian (Ware). He did it with his feet and threw the ball extremely well. They put a lot of guys in the box to try and slow down Charleston (French), so we knew we had to go to the next thing.”
Amory put together a long, seven-minute drive on its first possession of the game with runs by French and Ware. The Panthers marched all the way down to the one-yard line before Emmanuel Randle punched in a one-yard touchdown run to give Amory a 7-0 lead after the extra point by Dylan Thompson.
The Panthers got a chance to add to their lead late in the first after forcing a three and out on Aberdeen’s first possession. Ware connected on four-straight passes to Isiah Smith, Cameron Haynes, French and Elijah Spratt to move the Panthers down to the 26-yard line.
Ware capped off his aerial attack with a 26-yard touchdown pass to TJ Parks, increasing Amory’s lead to 14-0. The Bulldogs responded with 31 seconds left in the first after a pair of penalties against Amory moved them deep into the Panthers’ territory.
“We need to be more disciplined with our emotions,” Dampeer said. “You have to be able to play with passion and take the emotions out of it. I wish we could have done a better job with that because we had more flags called on us than I wanted.”
A 23-yard run by Chris Holliday set up a five-yard touchdown run by Jermaine Strong to cut the score to 14-8 after the two-point conversion run by Jeffery Sykes.
Ware continued to find his receivers in the second as passes to Spratt, Braden Maranto and Haynes moved Amory down to the goal line. Ware rushed it in on a quarterback keeper to extend Amory’s lead.
Aberdeen’s first possession of the second ended in a turnover on downs as Ryan Alsup came away with a sack, and the Panthers’ offense quickly capitalized on the stop. On the second play of the drive, Ware connected on a 59-yard touchdown pass to Randle, increasing their lead to 27-8.
The Bulldogs started to move the ball well late in the second as Strong connected on a pair of passes to Edrian Garth, while Sykes and Holliday ran the ball for positive years. Aberdeen found the end zone on a pass, but the touchdown was taken back after a holding penalty was called against the Bulldogs.
A pass deflection by Walker Maranto ended Aberdeen’s drive. The Bulldogs started the third with the ball on the eight-yard line, but the drive was short-lived as Walker Maranto came away with an interception at the 10-yard line.
Shortly after the takeaway, Ware pushed Amory’s lead to 34-8 with a 10-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs responded on their next possession with a pair of passes from Strong to Holliday and Jayden Walker that moved them down to the four-yard line.
Strong capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to ML Fort, trimming the score to 34-14 after the failed two-point attempt. After a string of completions from Ware to Smith, Haynes and Allen Dobbs, Ware found the end zone again on a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jaydon Allred.
After forcing a turnover on downs, the Panthers continued to pile it on late in the third with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Ware to Smith.
“I have to be the leader,” Ware said. “That’s my job as the quarterback to be the captain of this team.”
The Panthers’ defense came away with another takeaway after the score as Allred recovered a fumble at Aberdeen’s 17-yard line. French quickly found the end zone on a 17-yard run to push Amory’s lead to 55-14 with 21 seconds left in the third.
The Bulldogs’ first possession of the fourth ended with another turnover as Thompson made an interception for Amory’s defense on the first play of the drive.
“Nothing really went right for us, and everything could’ve been better,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “It was just one of those nights where we didn’t come out and perform. I take full responsibility because I have to do a better job of preparing the kids for the game.”
Aberdeen managed to get a stop after the turnover, and a pair of runs by Don Gilleylen set up a 15-yard touchdown run by Strong as the clock ticked down.
Ware finished 16 of 19 passing for 253 yards and 72 rushing yards on 13 carries with six touchdowns. French added 66 rushing yards on 11 carries, while Randle and Smith were the two leading receivers with 59 yards.
For Aberdeen, Strong passed for nearly 100 yards and finished with three touchdowns.
“We’ve got another division game next week against Hatley, so we have to continue to improve as a team,” Dampeer said. “We have a lot of teams in our division playing very well, so we need to control what we can and get better one day at a time.”
The Bulldogs will match up against Nettleton at home this Friday.
“We’re not going to put our heads down and cry about it,” Williams said. “We’re going to get back to work and try to get a win in our next game.”
