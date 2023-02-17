It was the end of the road for five of our county basketball teams last Monday and Tuesday as the Amory Lady Panthers, the Hatley Lady Tigers, the Aberdeen Bulldogs and both Smithville teams fell in the first round of the playoffs.
Last Monday, the Lady Panthers fell 51-35 in their first-round matchup against North Panola.
Jolie Kate Cox knocked down three three-pointers in the first quarter, while Asia Ivy and Madison Sykes scored a pair of baskets to end the quarter down 16-13. The Lady Panthers continued to stay close with North Panola at the half, ending the second trailing 27-22 after Ivy scored seven points in the quarter, while Ashanti Smith added a basket.
North Panola managed to gain some separation in the third, outscoring Amory 17-8 to take a 44-30 lead going into the final quarter. North Panola scored five of its eight points in the fourth from the free-throw line to close out the win.
Ivy finished with a team-high 17 points, while Cox added 12 points for the Lady Panthers.
The Hatley Lady Tigers suffered a 71-56 loss against Independence last Monday.
Madison Whitt scored nine points in the first quarter, while Mary Katherine Willingham dropped in a basket to end the first quarter with Hatley down 18-12. The Lady Tigers outscored Independence 21-19 in the second with Emma Wright scoring 10 points in the quarter, while Mesa Stallings scored five points to cut the score down to 37-33 at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats outscored Hatley 19-9 in the third to increase its lead to 56-42, and they closed things out in the fourth by outscoring Hatley 15-12.
Whitt finished with a team-high 16 points, while Wright followed with 15 points in the loss.
After falling behind 12-5 in the first quarter, the Smithville Lady Noles found their groove offensively to cut into the lead but fell just short in a 54-49 loss to Okolona last Monday.
Smithville outscored Okolona 14-12 in the third with Mikayla Wall, Mary Haley Hood, Isabelle Summerford and Cambre Alexander all chipping in baskets to cut the score to 35-30 going into the fourth. Both teams erupted for 19 points in the final quarter, sealing the narrow win for Okolona.
Alexander led Smithville with 17 points, while Hood tallied 15 points in the loss.
Last Tuesday, the Smithville Seminoles fell 78-66 in their matchup against Houlka.
The Noles shot better from the field at 45-percent to Houlka’s 38-percent and from three-point range at 39-percent to Houlka’s 28-percent, but the Wildcats won in the free-throw battle, shooting 20-27 at the line versus Smithville’s 5-10.
Clay Tacker led the Noles with 24 points, while Braylin Hill added 15 points and Brayden Rowland tallied 10 points in the loss.
The Aberdeen Bulldogs also dropped their first-round match last Tuesday, falling 68-35 against North Panola.
Tallie Webber finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Jayden Walker contributed seven points and 13 rebounds.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 14.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall early Sunday morning, before
rising again to 15.6 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will
then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&