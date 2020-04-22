To the senior class of 2020, and particularly to those of you I have gotten to know during the last six years, this wasn’t the way your senior year should have come to an end.
For the senior athletes, your high school careers were supposed to come to an end in a real game, maybe a playoff game, match or meet, maybe even a state championship.
The endings to those athletic careers were supposed to be honored with coaches, teammates, family members and friends in attendance, not by hearing the news on social media that they were coming to an abrupt end.
I said on Wednesday that the news that the school year and then, in turn, the high school spring sports seasons were all coming to an end was expected, but it doesn’t make it any easier for anyone, especially you, the Class of 2020, and it doesn’t make it hurt any less.
Each class that I meet and get to know on the athletic fields and courts is unique – each of them means something to me personally after being there for their accomplishments and their highs and lows through the last few years.
But the Class of 2020 had already shown that it was special and destined for success, both in high school and beyond that. In the fall and early spring semesters, we had (by my best count) 22 athletes sign to play at the next level, which I don’t know if we have seen accomplished by another class in the last few years.
More than your athletic abilities though, Class of 2020, you have shown your character, your drive and your determination, and those have been the qualities I have admired most about you. I admire your leadership and your desires to be the best teammates you possibly can.
While your younger teammates weren’t able to finish out these spring seasons with you, I know you have taught each and every one of them a valuable lesson – to never take things for granted.
We always hear the phrase to play each game like it’s your last, and while the Class of 2020 had no clue their lasts would come so soon, hopefully the legacy they leave behind with their younger teammates will take that quote to heart and work even harder to embrace the next time they step on the field or court.
I admire the way you have handled this abrupt end to your senior years and your athletic careers with grace, humility and patience that better times are ahead for you.
During these times, you have had to learn tougher life lessons and face more curveballs than many of us haven’t until much further along in our adult lives, and those lessons will only prepare you better for the next stage you move into in your lives.
Every year, I feel sad about saying goodbye to a senior class that I have gotten to know and love during the last few years. I feel emotional on your Senior Nights and when I attend your graduations, and those last games always feel rough to me to see the tears and know it’s the last time I will see you all on the field in a real varsity game.
We didn’t get to have that goodbye this year with the heartbreaking end to the season, but it doesn’t mean you will be missed any less by me, your coaches and your teammates. The Class of 2020 has left its mark, and it will certainly never be forgotten.