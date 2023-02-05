Since I started this job in August of 2021 and covered two seasons of football, I could tell that the class of 2023 was special and would have a lot of prospects from the area signing to further their careers.
That day final came last Wednesday and to my surprise, I had 11 signees to speak to that day. This was probably one of the biggest signing days for our county, but I was expecting it to be even bigger with all the other talented athletes that went unsigned. Hopefully, all of the unsigned stars will get their chance to prove themselves through tryouts and earn the offers that many of them deserve.
Itawamba Community College racked up a grand total of seven signees from our county including Aberdeen’s Jelon Peterson, Jermaine Strong and Jayden Walker; Amory’s Charleston French, Dylan Thompson and Cameron Haynes; and Nettleton’s Zavian Dilworth.
When interviewing each of these guys, they all seemed pretty enthused about getting to continue playing with their teammates while also joining forces with other Monroe County athletes. This enthusiasm is rightfully so because all seven of these athletes have the skills to propel the Indians to different heights.
I will without a doubt be keeping up with ICC football this upcoming season to see just how well these guys perform.
Amory’s signing day did not stop there as Cameron Foster, Hayden Dozier, TJ Parks and Jaydon Allred also signed with their respective colleges. The offensive line duo of Foster and Dozier were already focused on using their chemistry to dominate on the line for Northwest Community College.
Parks’s standout senior year at the receiver position earned him an offer to Mississippi Delta Community College, while Allred signed with Northeast Community College. Both athletes talked about likely playing in positions that they starred in at the high school level, so you can expect them to make an instant impact at the next level.
The excitement and busyness of National Signing Day always keep me on my toes, but it is always interesting to talk with these players and share their goals and aspirations at the next level. This is only the beginning for these 11 talented players, and I can bet that this will not be the last time that we hear from them.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 15.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Sunday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&