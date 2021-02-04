ABERDEEN – In describing some of former Aberdeen High School wide receiver Michael Hodges Jr.’s college career, he’s been there one year too soon from some major milestones. He left Mississippi State University a year before the historic 2014 season when the Bulldogs maintained the No. 1 ranking in the nation for weeks.
During the 2014 season, he played for East Mississippi Community College and was one year shy of the Netflix series “Last Chance U” filming its first season. Even though he was almost a part of a couple of those programs’ historic moments, his football career has been consistent for the majority of his life. The next chapter begins in early March when he leaves to play for the St. Louis Bandits in the American Arena League.
“The toughest part has been finding a balance between life and work and still having the energy to workout. I think a lot of guys are giving up on their dreams because of how tough it is but if you love something, you can’t give up on it,” he said of pursuing a football career in recent years.
Back to school
Hodges graduated from AHS in 2012, red-shirted his first year at MSU and played his second year.
“I think it was one of the biggest transitions with learning curves, coming from high school and going into the SEC, but it definitely taught me a lot, not just about myself but the game of football and how to get better. Coming from a smaller school, that drive came from my passion and being overlooked,” he said.
Under former MSU head coach Dan Mullen, he learned the importance of hard work and discipline while being part of a family atmosphere with his teammates. He said the game former quarterback Dak Prescott played after his mother lost her battle to colon cancer was an inspiration to him.
“He had just gotten back. He had gone back to see his family and got back and was ready to play. That stuck out to me more than anything. For somebody to take a loss like that and still have that drive, then there’s nothing else that should stop me from working hard because that’s a tragedy you can’t get back. Spirit is what I saw the most,” Hodges said.
While playing for EMCC, the Lions won the state championship and the national championship.
“With the type of coaches they had and the type of players they had, everything was high caliber. Nine times out of 10, most of the players were from a Division 1 school and something happened, whether grades or trouble or anything so they had to come back down to get back in order,” he said.
Like MSU and every other team he’s played on, Hodges noted the family atmosphere.
After opportunities to play for other schools, he ultimately transferred to Mississippi College, where he graduated in 2016. The drive to play football has continued on through his adult life.
Following college, he played for the Magnolia Knights in Jackson for one year and notched another championship win for his resume. Hodges went from there to Miami to pursue his professional career.
“I had a workout with the Dolphins. I thought I did pretty good and was going to make it. They told me I made it, but I got a call and they basically said they needed some spots for linemen. I lost that opportunity and said I wasn’t going to give up that easily,” he said.
From there, he played for a Rivals Professional Football League – the Miami Blaze – to get more experience and exposure on film for recruiters. After the season ended and he decided to not return, some of the coaches passed Hodges’ name along to arena league teams.
“One of my coaches reached out and told them, ‘I’ve got a guy…he’s a baller, he’s a great athlete. He’s smart and plays both sides of the ball,’” Hodges said. “Coach sent some film, and it went from there.”
He was preparing to start with that season, but COVID-19 hit and put the sports world in a tizzy.
In the coming weeks, Hodges’ football career will resume, after last playing for the Carolina Cobras in 2019. During the downtime from the game, he and his girlfriend had a daughter and returned home to Aberdeen and started a general contracting business.
With the upcoming season with the Bandits, 12 games are scheduled, but Hodges is unsure if the pandemic will alter it. While receiver and defensive back are his primary positions, his coach told him he could play as a backup quarterback.
Back to Aberdeen
Hodges credits the Aberdeen Park and Recreation program for setting the foundation for his game.
“We don’t have as much emphasis on those programs now, but they kept us off the streets and kept a lot of us out of trouble. It was the fact we had sports and if we didn’t have that going, we were too tired. That gave me the opportunity at a young age to have coaches that cared,” he said. “Around here, we grow up playing football, so there’s always competition. When you’ve got all your classmates and friends playing, those are the things that make you want to be better because you don’t want to be the last guy picked.”
Through the years, lessons picked up through playing junior high football at Shivers and high school football helped him realize his responsibilities on the team.
As far as looking to the future, his goal is to continue pushing for his goal while providing for his family.
“My plan is to use football. If it works, I plan to give it my all. At the same time, I’ll continue to try building my business and expanding on that. If football doesn’t work out, I’ll still be on the path of trying,” he said.
He also wants to be a part of positive change.
“Another hometown guy, Ricky Bell, and I were talking in the gym a few days ago and he talked about how he was finishing up his degree in coaching and teaching and wants to coach here. It made me proud to know there are still some young guys who can see the issues and the problems and see the opportunities with the kids now,” Hodges said. “I want to bring back and give to where the kids are excited about something and they’re excited about Aberdeen and the community and playing for Aberdeen – even if it’s being part of the band or academic extracurriculars. If enough of us put the effort into it, we can change some stuff.”