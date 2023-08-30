Last week: Amory 17, Pontotoc 0; New Albany 31, Saltillo 23…Emmanuel Randle had a pair of touchdown runs in the fourth quarter and finished the night with 115 rushing yards on 17 carries…Kye Dozier also drilled a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter to score the first points of the game…The last time Amory faced off against Saltillo was in 2019, a 42-30 win for the Panthers…Amory has won its last five games against Saltillo.
Smithville (1-0) at Hatley (0-1)
Last week: Smithville 13, Belmont 0; Mooreville 48, Hatley 6…Smithville’s Barker O’Brian came away with a pair of touchdown receptions and led the Noles in receiving yards with 97 on four catches…Chandler Brunetti went 8 for 21 passing for 145 yards in the win over Belmont…Hatley’s Logan Brown went 11 for 17 passing for 118 yards and had a 52-yard touchdown completion to Jackson Jones in the third quarter…Last year, Hatley ended their 11-year losing streak against Smithville, coming away with a 28-20 win…Hatley’s Cayson Williams helped lead the Tigers to victory last year, rushing for nearly 200 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns in the win.
Friday
Aberdeen (0-1) at West Lowndes (1-0)
Last week: Shannon 35, Aberdeen 12; West Lowndes 42, French Camp 40…Justin Payne scored two touchdowns for the Bulldogs during the loss to Shannon on a 65-yard punt return and a three-yard reception…Aberdeen and West Lowndes will be two unfamiliar foes as they head into this game with no recent matchups between each other.
Nettleton (1-0) at Hamilton (0-1)
Last week: Nettleton 26, Caledonia 20; Biggersville 55, Hamilton 26…Nettleton’s Braylen Williams finished the win over Caledonia 18 for 27 with 184 passing yards while also totaling 101 rushing yards on eight carries…Williams also had two rushing touchdowns, one touchdown reception to Collin Bowens and scored the tie-breaking touchdown with a 95-yard fumble return…Hamilton’s Justin Verner had a pair of touchdown runs, while Trent Jones had a pair of rushes for 50 yards or more…The last time Nettleton faced Hamilton was in 2018, a 34-0 win for the Tigers…Nettleton has won its last four meetings against Hamilton.
