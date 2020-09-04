South Pontotoc at Aberdeen
South Pontotoc won this game 24-20 last season...Jermaine Strong and Xavier Young had touchdown runs in the loss for Aberdeen...The Cougars have won the last four meetings against the Bulldogs since a 48-3 Aberdeen win in 2015...Aberdeen’s scrimmage against Okolona was canceled due to rain.
Caledonia at Amory
Caledonia won this game 35-21 last season...Charleston French, Titus Irons and Braxton Griffin all scored touchdowns in the loss for Amory...Amory played Mooreville in its scrimmage and had a 17-7 win with Hunter Jones and Jay Hampton connecting for a pair of touchdowns...The Panthers had won the previous two meetings with Caledonia before the loss in 2019.
Hamilton at Ethel
Hamilton did not have a scrimmage last Friday due to Mantachie’s positive COVID-19 cases...Hamilton won this game 7-0 last season...Evan Pounders and Jacob Imel had key interceptions in the win...Ethel picked up the 26-8 win the previous season against Hamilton.
Hatley at Nettleton
Nettleton won this game 14-10 last season after a late defensive stand that included a tackle for loss by Marcus Thomas...Jamonte Guines also had a touchdown run in the win...Neither team played a scrimmage as Hatley’s against Smithville was canceled due to rain, and Nettleton’s was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Editor’s note: Smithville is off as their game with Mantachie has been canceled due to the Mustangs being on quarantine.