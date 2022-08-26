Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
Aberdeen at Okolona
Last week: The Bullldogs came away with a 34-16 win over Southeast Lauderdale in their jamboree…Aberdeen rushed for nearly 200 yards with Jermaine Strong, Joe Buchanan, Don Gilleylen, AJ Orr and ML Fort getting touchdowns…The Bulldogs and the Chieftains last met in 2019, a 26-6 win for Aberdeen…Jayden Walker tallied three tackles, while Strong, KaDarius Watkins and Jeffery Sykes added two…Aberdeen has won the last three out of the four matchups.
Amory at IAHS
Last week: Amory took a 25-6 win in its jamboree against Kossuth…Elijah Spratt, Charleston French, Cameron Haynes and Dylan Thompson had touchdowns for the Panthers…Amory met Itawamba in a 35-14 loss last year…Haynes came away with a pair of interceptions, and Allen Dobbs scored on a fumble recovery…Itawamba has won its last four matchups against Amory.
Hamilton at Hatley
Last week: The Lions' jamboree against Mantachie ended in a 6-6 draw…Kyzer Verner scored the touchdown for Hamilton…Hatley did not play a jamboree last week…These two county rivals did not get to play last year…The last time they played was in 2020, a 21-12 win for the Tigers…Hamilton’s Evan Pounders produced a total of 119 yards on offense in that loss…The Tigers have won their last six games against Hamilton.
Nettleton at Eupora
Last week: The Tigers faced New Albany in a jamboree…Zavian Dilworth finished with six receptions, while Anterion Venson had a pair…There are no previous matchups between these two teams.
Smithville at Belmont
Smithville did not play a jamboree game last week…The last time these two teams met was in 2019, a 12-0 win for Smithville…The Noles are 6-1 against Belmont since 2013.