The Aberdeen Bulldogs will host their first game of the season against Shannon. The last time these two teams met was in 2016, a 37-14 loss for Aberdeen. The Bulldogs saw flashes of what they can do defensively and offensively during their 18-0 jamboree win against Mantachie last week. Don Gilleylen had a pair of touchdown runs of 70 and six yards, while Maurice Howard had a 55-yard touchdown completion to Justin Payne. Senior R’Jay Hazzle also came away with four sacks in the jamboree win.
Amory at Pontotoc
Amory last faced off against Pontotoc in 2018, a 45-7 loss for the Panthers. Amory is 6-4 against the Warriors in their last 10 meetings. The Panthers are coming off a 20-7 jamboree loss to Tupelo, where Nathaniel Walker came away with two sacks and scored the lone touchdown of the afternoon on a 75-yard pick-six.
Hamilton at Biggersville
Hamilton picked up a 12-6 win over Biggersville the last time they faced off in 2016. Hamilton is 6-0 against Biggersville in the last six matchups.
Hatley at Mooreville
The last time Hatley faced off against Mooreville was in 2016, a 27-6 loss for the Tigers. Hatley is 0-7 against Mooreville in the last seven meetings.
Caledonia at Nettleton
Nettleton picked up a 41-13 win against Caledonia last year. Braylen Williams went 15 of 25 passing for 175 yards while rushing for 151 yards on 10 carries and accounted for three touchdowns. Jaiden Dilworth also rushed for 143 yards on 13 carries and had three touchdowns, while Anterion Venson had a touchdown reception in the win. The Tigers are 7-6 in their last 13 matchups against Caledonia.
Belmont at Smithville
The Seminoles took a 12-0 win against Belmont in 2019, and they currently hold a 6-2 record over Belmont in their last eight games. Smithville traveled to East Union last week for their jamboree. Conner Dabbs had a six-yard touchdown run, and Parker Dean had an interception.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&