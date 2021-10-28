Last week: Aberdeen 51, Hatley 0; Noxubee County 46, Nettleton 24…Aberdeen’s Jermaine Strong had four touchdowns in the win over Hatley…Jeffery Sykes, Justine Payne, Chris Holliday and Isaiah Smith each added a rushing touchdown in the win…Devaris Clay and Amari Parks both had fumble recoveries for the Bulldogs’ defense…Last year, Aberdeen took a forfeit loss against Noxubee County…The Bulldogs are 0-6 when facing the Tigers.
Amory (5-3, 3-0) vs Nettleton (3-6, 1-2)
Last week: Amory: Bye week (34-22 win over Noxubee County in Week 8); Noxubee County 46, Nettleton 24… Nettleton’s Ty Walton had two touchdown passes to Jayden Hawkins and Braylen Williams in the loss to Noxubee County…Roderick Patterson added a rushing touchdown for the Tigers…The Panthers got a 14-0 win over Nettleton last year…Walker Maranto had 11 tackles, one interception, a fumble recovery and a sack in the win…Jaurquez Ivy added an interception for the Amory defense…Amory leads this division rivalry 13-2.
Hamilton (3-7, 1-4) vs Leake County (1-7, 1-4)
Last week: Hamilton 19, Vardaman 13; Sebastopol 56, Leake County 0…Evan Pounders threw for 124 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Vardaman…Jacourey Miller led the way in receiving with two touchdowns on 97 yards…Rye Howard rushed for 126 yards on 23 carries…Parker Beasley had a touchdown reception in the win…Hamilton last matched up against Leake County in 2018, a 52-12 loss for the Lions…Hamilton is currently 0-2 against the Gators.
Hatley (0-9, 0-4) vs Kossuth (7-2, 4-0)
Last week: Aberdeen 51, Hatley 0; Kossuth 39, Mantachie 0…Jayden Green had an interception for the Tigers in the fourth quarter in the loss to Aberdeen…The Hatley defense forced two fumbles in the loss…There are no previous meetings between these two teams.
Smithville (7-2, 4-1) at TCPS (6-2, 5-0)
Last week: Smithville 43, Byers 12; TCPS 47, Thrasher 6…Fabian Sproulls and Chandler Brunetti accounted for a pair of touchdowns for the Noles in the win over Byers…Ryan and Dylan Christian each contributed one rushing touchdown, while Jake Jarrett had a touchdown reception…TCPS picked up its first win over Smithville last season, 57-0…In 2019, Smithville grabbed a 34-26 home win over TCPS…Chandler Woodham had 12 tackles and a touchdown on a fumble recovery in that win…The Noles lead this division rivalry 5-1.