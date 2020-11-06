PLAYOFFS
Aberdeen (1-6) at North Panola (5-1)
Last week: Aberdeen – off; North Panola – off; Aberdeen is returning to action after a two-week quarantine following their loss to Houston...JaNolan Jones and T.J. Fields had touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ last game...The Bulldogs and the Cougars last faced off in the first round of the playoffs in 2017, a 52-36 win for North Panola.
Nettleton (6-2) at Humphreys County (1-6)
Last week: Booneville 14, Nettleton 6; Humphreys County – off...Nettleton got its touchdown against Booneville on a Jackson Cheek pass to Davis Oswalt after the field goal attempt was faked...Humphreys County has its only win of the season against Coldwater, a 38-0 shutout...The Cowboys are led by Corderious Carter, who has three touchdown receptions and four scores on the ground...The Tigers are looking for their first playoff win since 2009.
Editor’s Note: Amory is off with a first-round bye after taking the No. 1 seed in Division 1-3A and will play the winner of Choctaw County and Water Valley on Nov. 13.
REGULAR SEASON
Coffeeville (1-2) at Hamilton (3-7)
Last week: Noxapater 16, Hamilton 14; Coffeeville 24, McAdams 23...Coffeeville is coming off its first win of the season...Season finale for both teams as Hamilton is eliminated from playoff contention...Rye Howard scored both touchdowns for the Lions in their loss to Noxapater as the Tigers overcame a 14-0 first half deficit...Hamilton last faced Coffeeville in 2016, a 22-16 win for the Lions.
French Camp (5-3) at Smithville (2-5)
Last week: Nanih Waiya 38, Smithville 0; French Camp 48, Vardaman 13...Third time for the Seminoles’ offense to be shut out this season...Warriors led just 3-0 at halftime but scored 35 points in the second half...Smithville won this game 27-7 last year to close out the 2019 season...Seminoles are eliminated from playoff contention while French Camp has the No. 3 seed in the division.