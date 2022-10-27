Noxubee County (5-4, 2-1) at Aberdeen (7-2, 2-1)
Last week: Aberdeen 42, Hatley 0; Noxubee County 58, Nettleton 21…ML Fort had three interceptions and one returned for a touchdown, while Chris Holliday also had a pick six in the win over Hatley…Jermaine Strong had a pair of touchdown runs, while Joe Buchanan and Don Gilleylen also had rushing touchdowns in the win…The Bulldogs suffered a 34-8 loss against Noxubee County last year…Holliday tallied 121 yards on the ground, and Strong scored the lone touchdown for Aberdeen in last year’s win…The Bulldogs have lost their last seven matchups against Noxubee.
Amory (8-1, 3-0) at Nettleton (6-3, 1-2)
Last week: Amory: Bye week (forfeit win over Heidelberg); Noxubee County 58, Nettleton 21…Braylen Williams had a pair of touchdown passes to Zavian Dilworth and Anterion Venson in the loss to Noxubee…Williams also had a rushing touchdown in the loss…Amory picked up a 46-14 win over Nettleton last year to clinch the 4-3A division championship…Charleston French rushed for 200 yards with three touchdowns and eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season…Jatarian Ware had a rushing touchdown and a touchdown pass to Cameron Haynes in last year’s win…Dilworth and Williams both had interceptions for the Tigers, and Dilworth also had a touchdown reception in last year’s loss… Amory leads this division rivalry 14-2.
Hatley (2-7, 0-4) at Kossuth (7-2, 4-0)
Last week: Aberdeen 42, Hatley 0; Kossuth 35, Mantachie 8…The Aggies tallied 402 total yards of offense in the win over Mantachie, and four players finished with rushing touchdowns in the win…Kossuth’s Reece Crum led the Aggies in rushing yards with 106 on five carries…Last year, the Tigers finished off their season with a 33-0 loss to Kossuth…Hatley was held to under 30 total yards in the loss with Logan Brown finishing 3 for 7 passing with 23 yards…Prior to last year, there are no previous meetings between these two teams.
Hamilton (9-0, 5-0) at Leake County (0-8, 0-5)
Last week: Hamilton 37, Vardaman 34; Sebastopol 50, Leake County 22…Kyzer Verner finished with 289 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns, while Pounders contributed 93 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win over Vardaman…Trent Jones also added 51 yards on the ground…Hamilton picked up a 38-14 win over Leake County last year…Pounders went 6 for 8 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown in the win…Josh Harrison rushed for 39 yards and had a touchdown, while Jacourey Miller had 36 receiving yards and a touchdown…Jordan Stanick also scored a touchdown on a 48-yard fumble recovery…Hamilton is 1-2 against Leake County.
TCPS (4-4, 4-1) at Smithville (3-6, 2-3)
Last week: Smithville 28, Byers 22; TCPS 38, Thrasher 0…Chandler Brunetti finished 3 for 7 passing for 72 yards and 88 rushing yards with four total touchdowns in the win over Byers…Conner Dabbs added 56 rushing yards on seven carries, while Spann contributed 46 rushing yards on 11 carries…Braden Sanders tallied 34 rushing yards, and Barker O’Brian added 72 receiving yards on three catches, two touchdowns and an interception on defense…The Noles fell 45-0 to TCPS last year…Smithville holds a 5-2 record over TCPS in its last seven meetings.
