Thursday:
Sebastopol (7-3, 4-2) at Hamilton (10-0, 6-0)
Last week: Hamilton 41, Leake County 8; French Camp 42, Sebastopol 14…Kyzer Verner finished with three rushing touchdowns, while Evan Pounders added one…Parker Beasley had a pick return in the win, and Chandler Cobb also had a touchdown completion to Johnathan Hughes…The Lions fell 32-15 to Sebastopol last year in their last game of the season, erasing their hopes of making the playoffs…Pounders finished 10 of 26 passing for 209 yards and a touchdown…Jacourey Miller tallied 81 receiving yards with a touchdown, while Beasley added 67 receiving yards…Hughes also had a fumble recovery for the Lions…Hamilton stands at 1-3 against Sebastopol.
Smithville (3-7, 2-4) at Thrasher (3-7, 2-4)
Last week: TCPS 14, Smithville 13; Thrasher 31, Byers 30…Chandler Brunetti finished with 83 rushing yards, 52 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Conner Dabbs and Kendall Thompson both added 42 yards on the ground in the loss to TCPS…Barker O’Brian also had a touchdown reception for the Noles…Smithville picked up a 33-0 win over Thrasher last year…Dabbs had a touchdown run in the fourth quarter of last year’s win…The Noles currently stand at 18-0 against Thrasher.
Friday:
Aberdeen (7-3, 2-2) at Humphreys County (7-3, 3-1)
Last week: Noxubee County 24, Aberdeen 20; Humphreys County 32, Amanda Elzy 16…Jermaine Strong had a pair of interceptions and touchdown runs in the loss to Noxubee County…Jeffery Sykes also had a touchdown run in the loss, while Armari Parks had a fumble recovery…The last time these two teams met was in the first round of the 2013 playoffs, a 48-12 win for the Bulldogs…There are no other meetings between these two opponents.
Yazoo County (4-5, 1-3) at Amory (9-1, 4-0)
Last week: Amory 51, Nettleton 0; Yazoo County (bye week, 8-0 win over Thomas E. Edwards during Week 9)…Charleston French finished with 211 rushing yards on 20 carries with five touchdowns and surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season in the win over Nettleton…Jatarian Ware and Braden Maranto also had touchdown runs, while Cameron Haynes and Dorian Ewings had interceptions on defense…There are no previous matchups between these two teams.
Nettleton (6-4, 1-3) at Winona (8-1, 4-0)
Last week: Amory 51, Nettleton 0; Winona 42, Edwards 20…Braylen Williams tallied 36 rushing and 33 passing yards in the loss to Amory…Jay Hawkins added 17 yards on the ground, while Zavian Dilworth was the leading receiver with 16 yards and an interception on defense…The last time these two teams met was in 2014, a 40-20 loss for Nettleton…Nettleton holds a 2-6 record against Winona, defeating them in 2013 and 2009.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.