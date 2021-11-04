Last week: Hamilton 38, Leake County 14; Sebastopol 41, French Camp 21…Hamilton’s Rye Howard rushed for 132 yards and had a pair of touchdowns in the win over Leake County…Stanick Jordan added a pair of touchdowns…Evan Pounders had a touchdown pass to Jacourey Miller in the second quarter…The Lions last matched up against Sebastopol in 2018, a 28-9 road loss for Hamilton…A year earlier, Hamilton picked up a 34-21 victory.
Smithville (7-3, 4-2) at Thrasher (0-9, 0-5)
Last week: TCPS 45, Smithville 0; Byers 16, Thrasher 0…Smithville last faced off against Thrasher in 2018, a 34-6 win for the Noles...A year earlier, the Noles traveled to Thrasher and picked up 41-14 win…Smithville is 17-0 in this division rivalry.
Friday:
Aberdeen (5-5, 2-2) at Water Valley (6-3, 3-1)
Last week: Noxubee County 34, Aberdeen 8; Water Valley 42, Alcorn Central 0…Jermaine Strong had a rushing touchdown in the loss to Noxubee County…TJ Field had an interception for the Bulldogs’ defense…The last time Aberdeen matched up against Water Valley was in 2015, a 42-13 home win for the Bulldogs in the second road of the playoffs…The Bulldogs are 4-4 against Water Valley.
Amory (6-3, 4-0) vs Mantachie (6-4, 1-3)
Last week: Amory 46, Nettleton 14; Booneville 27, Mantachie 16…Jatarian Ware had three rushing touchdowns for the Panthers in the win over Nettleton. Charleston French added three rushing touchdowns of his own in the win…There are no previous meetings between these two teams.
Nettleton (3-7, 1-3) at Kossuth (8-2, 4-0)
Last week: Amory 46, Nettleton 14; Kossuth 33, Hatley 0…Roderick Patterson and Zavian Dilworth each had a rushing touchdown in the loss to Amory…For Kossuth, Brady Kelly had two rushing touchdowns in the win over Hatley…Last year, Nettleton picked up a 55-20 win over Kossuth…Roderick Patterson had a total of three touchdowns in the win…Zavian Dilworth added two touchdowns, while Jayden Hawkins had one…The Tigers are 3-4 against Kossuth.