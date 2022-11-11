Last week: Amory 53, Yazoo County 7; North Panola 58, Mantachie 41…Charleston French finished with 170 rushing yards on 14 carries and a pair of touchdowns, while Jatarian Ware went 9 for 12 passing with 160 yards and four touchdowns…TJ Parks also added 69 receiving yards and a pair of touchdown receptions in the win…Braden Maranto and Dorian Ewings also had touchdowns for the Panthers…The last time these two teams met was last year at North half, a 29-16 win for Amory…Ware finished the game 7 of 14 passing for a combined total of 80 yards with a pair of touchdowns, and French tallied a little over 100 yards on 13 carries…Elijah Spratt also had an interception return for Amory’s defense, while Cameron Haynes had a touchdown reception…Amory holds a 2-0 record over North Panola.
Resurrection Catholic (6-4, 3-4) at Hamilton (11-0, 7-0)
Last week: Hamilton 33, Sebastopol 30; Taylorsville 38, Resurrection 7…Kyzer Verner tallied 169 rushing yards on 22 carries and finished with three touchdowns, while Evan Pounders added 53 rushing yards and two touchdowns…Hunter Barnes also had an interception for the Lions’ defense, while Sean Potts added four tackles for loss in the win…There are no previous meetings between these two teams.
Smithville (4-7, 3-4) at Simmons (8-2, 5-2)
Last week: Smithville 14, Thrasher 12; Coldwater 36, Simmons 6…Chandler Brunetti finished 8 of 12 passing for 110 passing yards and a touchdown, while Conner Dabbs added 85 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win…Braden Sanders also added 62 yards on the ground, while Ben Frederick contributed 57 receiving yards and an interception…The last time Smithville matched up against Simmons was at North half in 2018, a 20-6 loss for the Noles…Smithville is 0-3 against Simmons, falling to them at North half in 2015 and 2016.
