Last week: Aberdeen 12, Water Valley 9; North Panola 60, Ruleville Central 6…Aberdeen’s Jenari Bell had a pair of touchdown receptions for the Bulldogs in the win over Water Valley…Jermaine Strong was 8 of 15 passing with a pair of touchdown throws…Jeffery Sykes and Ka’Darius Watkins each had a sack for the Bulldogs’ defense…In 2017, Aberdeen meet North Panola in the first round of the playoffs, a 52-36 loss for the Bulldogs. Aberdeen is 2-1 against North Panola in the playoffs.
Amory (6-3, 4-0) at Independence (5-5, 2-2)
Last week: Amory 54, Mantachie 6; Independence 24, Humphreys County 20…Charleston French rushed for 163 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns for the Panthers in the win over Mantachie…Jatarian Ware, Cameron Haynes, Elijah Spratt, Jatavious Ward and TJ Huppert all scored touchdowns for the Panthers…Huppert, Allen Dobbs and Jaurquez Ivy came away with takeaways for Amory's defense…In 2019, the Panthers fell to Independence in a 26-24 home playoff loss…French rushed for 131 yards on 20 carries in that loss…The Panthers are 3-2 against Independence.
Smithville (8-3, 5-2) at McEvans (8-2, 6-1)
Last week: Smithville 33, Thrasher 0; McEvans 54, McAdams 6…Tyler Lann totaled 124 yards in the win over Thrasher with a pair of touchdowns…Dylan Christian and Fabian Sproulls each had a rushing touchdown in the win…Ryan Christian scored the first points of the night on a touchdown reception…The last time Smithville matched up with the against McEvans was in the first round of the 2017 playoffs, a 22-14 loss for the Noles…Smithville is 2-2 against McEvans in the playoffs.