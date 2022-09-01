Aberdeen (1-0) at Houston (1-0)
Last week: Aberdeen 36, Okolona 0; Houston 38, Calhoun City 16…Jermaine Strong finished with three touchdowns in the win, while Jeffery Sykes also had a touchdown…The Bulldogs had to forfeit this matchup last year due to being placed in quarantine…The two teams faced off in 2020, a 28-13 loss for Aberdeen…Jermaine Strong had a touchdown pass in the loss…Aberdeen is 5-7 against Houston in the last 12 meetings, and the Bulldogs have lost their last four matchups.
Caledonia (0-1) at Amory (0-1)
Last week: Itawamba AHS 35, Amory 28; New Hope 28, Caledonia 10…Jatarian Ware finished with three touchdown passes for 222 yards, while Allen Dobbs had a pair of touchdown receptions for 94 yards…Charleston French also had a touchdown in the loss…Amory fell to Caledonia last year, a 30-18 loss for the Panthers…Ware and French scored the two touchdowns for the Panthers in the first quarter…Amory is 6-3 against Caledonia in the last nine matchups.
Hamilton (1-0) at McAdams (0-1)
Last week: Hamilton 41, Hatley 6; Sebastopol 40, McAdams 0…Evan Pounders finished with 134 passing yards and a touchdown, while Kyzer Verner rushed for over 60 yards and had a pair of touchdowns…Quatavius Blunt, Trent Jones, Jacourey Miller and Ashton Boeke also had touchdowns…The last time the Lions met McAdams was last year, a 45-0 win for Hamilton…Pounders finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns and one passing for 141 total yards on offense, and Verner also had a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Hatley (0-1) at Smithville (0-1)
Last week: Hamilton 41, Hatley 6; Belmont 39, Smithville 18...Braden Pyron scored the lone touchdown for Hatley on a seven-yard run in the loss to Hamilton...Conner Dabbs and Kendall Thompson scored rushing touchdowns for the Noles, and Ben Frederick had a fumble return for a touchdown in the loss to Belmont...Smithville took a 33-13 win over Hatley last year...Dabbs tallied 28 yards on seven carries for the Noles, while Logan Brown finished 8 of 14 passing for 93 yards with a touchdown for Hatley...Smithville has won its last nine matchups against Hatley.
Mooreville (0-1) at Nettleton (1-0)
Last week: Nettleton 33, Eupora 28; Booneville 30, Mooreville 29…Braylen Williams was 17 of 23 passing for 274 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win…Jay Hawkins finished with 125 yards rushing and a touchdown…Zavian Dilworth and Anterion Venson combined for 223 receiving yards and a touchdown…The Tigers took a 37-34 win over Mooreville last year…Dilworth finished with three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown…Nettleton is 5-4 against Mooreville in the last nine matchups.
