Amory (1-0) at Aberdeen (0-1)
Last week: Amory 44, Caledonia 33; South Pontotoc 34, Aberdeen 13...Amory quarterback Hunter Jones was 18 of 25 passing for 326 yards and 5 touchdowns against Caledonia...Braxton Griffin and James Spratt hauled in two touchdowns each...Aberdeen got touchdowns from Lilton Howard and Johnathan Moore in its loss to South...Amory has won the last two A-Games, including last year’s 35-0 shutout...Spratt scored a pair of touchdowns in the win, while Jones had a pair of passing touchdowns and one rushing score in that A-Game win...Jay Hampton and Charleston French also found the end zone in that win.
Biggersville (1-0) at Hatley (0-1)
Last week: Nettleton 56, Hatley 0; Biggersville 46, TCPS 21...Biggersville running back Goldman Butler had a pair of touchdowns against TCPS...Zion Mayes also scored a pair of touchdowns in the win for the Lions...Biggersville won this game 46-27 last season, despite a pair of touchdown runs and a pick six from Markhel Hunt.
Nettleton (1-0) at Baldwyn (0-0)
Last week: Nettleton 56, Hatley 0; Baldwyn – off...First shutout for Nettleton since last season against Aberdeen...Nettleton quarterback Davis Oswalt was a perfect 5 of 5 passing for 117 yards, 3 touchdowns and one rushing score...Roderick Patterson had three rushing scores, and Zavian Dilworth hauled in a pair of touchdowns...Nettleton won this game 24-21 last season, behind a pair of touchdowns from Marcus Thomas...Season opener for Baldwyn after their Week 1 game against Water Valley was canceled.
West Lowndes (0-1) at Hamilton (1-0)
Last week: Hamilton 18, Ethel 15 (OT); Kemper County 33, West Lowndes 14...Parker Beasley kicked a 23-yard field goal in overtime to give the Lions the win...Rye Howard scored both of Hamilton’s touchdonws in regulation...Hamilton trailed by eight going into the fourth quarter...The Lions dropped this division opener 36-0 last season.