Last week: Itawamba AHS 35, Amory 14; Caledonia – off due to COVID forfeit...The Panthers got one of their touchdowns on defense and the other on offense...Allen Dobbs had a 98-yard fumble recovery for the first touchdown, and Cameron Haynes scored the other and also had two interceptions on defense...Amory took this matchup last season with 44-33 win...Caledonia scored four of their five touchdowns on the ground...Caledonia won in 2019 in a division matchup.
McAdams (0-1) at Hamilton (0-1)
Last week: Southeast Lauderdale 25, Hamilton 7; Sebastopol 37, McAdams 8...Hamilton got its lone touchdown from Rye Howard on a 10-yard run...Turnovers hampered the Lions in their season opener to Southeast Lauderdale...On defense, Hamilton blocked a punt and added an interception by Blake Gosa.
Smithville (0-1) at Hatley (0-1)
This is the season opener for both teams...Hatley’s opener at Hamilton was canceled, and Smithville’s first game hosting Belmont was also canceled...These two did not play last season due to the first two games of the season getting cut out due to COVID-19...Smithville picked up a 33-25 win in 2019...The Seminoles have won the last eight in this series.
Nettleton (0-1) at Mooreville (0-1)
Last week: Booneville 44, Mooreville 34; Nettleton - off due to COVID forfeit...Jordan Franks and Jacob Scott each scored a pair of touchdowns for Mooreville in their loss to Booneville on Friday...Quarterback Dawson Phillips also added a touchdown...Mooreville won this game in 2019, 13-6...The Troopers have won the last two in this rivalry...Nettleton’s last win came in 2015.