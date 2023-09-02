Last week: Aberdeen 36, West Lowndes 12; Calhoun City 22, Okolona 0…Last year, the Bulldogs took a 30-28 overtime win at home against Calhoun City…Justin Payne led Aberdeen in receiving yards with 85 yards on five catches…The Bulldogs have won their last two meetings against Calhoun City, both games ending in overtime.
Amory (2-0) at Caledonia (1-1)
Last week: Amory 51, Saltillo 19; Caledonia 23, Itawamba AHS 21…Braden Maranto threw four touchdown passes in the first half, while Emmanuel Randle had a pair of rushing touchdowns…Isiah Smith and Elijah Spratt both had multiple touchdown receptions…The Panthers cruised to a 35-0 win over Caledonia last year…Emmanuel Randle tallied 70 yards on three carries and added a touchdown to the scoreboard…Nathaniel Walker also piled up 16 tackles, while Allen Dobbs contributed 10 tackles…Amory holds a 7-3 record over Caledonia in the last ten meetings.
Hamilton (0-2) at Booneville (2-0)
Last week: Nettleton 41, Hamilton 22; Booneville 34, Baldwyn 26...Justin Verner had a pair of touchdown runs, while Trent Jones also had a rushing touchdown in the loss to Nettleton…There are no other previous meetings between these two teams.
Mantachie (2-0) at Hatley (1-1)
Last week: Hatley 39, Smithville 13; Mantachie 26, Ashland 0…Cayson Williams finished with 163 yards on nine carries and scored three touchdowns, while Ty McCollum tallied 89 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the win against Smithville…Hatley fell to Mantachie 60-6 last year…Braxton Harlow scored the lone touchdown in the loss…The Tigers also fell to the Mustangs in 2021, but prior to that, Hatley had a five-game winning streak against Mantachie.
Nettleton (2-0) at Saltillo (0-2)
Last week: Nettleton 41, Hamilton 22; Amory 51, Saltillo 19...Jaiden Dilworth and Kylin Gillard both had pick returns, while Braylen Williams and Brayden Hooks both hard rushing touchdowns…Nettleton took a narrow 30-27 loss against Saltillo last year…Williams went 11 for 26 passing for 167 yards and accounted for four touchdowns…Tahj McBride had an interception and a fumble recovery in the loss, while Dre Long also had a fumble recovery…Nettleton currently stands at 1-3 against Saltillo in the last four meetings.
Walnut (2-0) at Smithville (1-1)
Last week: Hatley 39, Smithville 13; Walnut 30, Falkner 19…Chandler Brunetti went 14 for 27 passing for 174 yards and a touchdown completion to Lane O’Brian…Brunetti also had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter of Friday’s loss to Hatley…Carson Spann led the Noles in rushing with 74 yards, and Wes Wiggins had a fumble recovery…The last time Smithville faced off against Walnut was in 2006, a 33-28 win for the Noles…Smithville has a 2-0 record against Walnut in the last two games they have played.
