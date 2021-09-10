Aberdeen (0-2) at Calhoun City (0-2)
Last week: North Panola 6, Calhoun City 0; Aberdeen – off due to quarantine…Aberdeen will get to play their first game of the season against Calhoun City…The Bulldogs lost their first two games against Okolona and Houston due being in quarantine…The last time these two faced each other was in 2016, a 35-12 loss for Aberdeen…Aberdeen’s last win against the Wildcats came in 2015.
Amory (0-2) at Mooreville (0-2)
Last week: Caledonia 30, Amory 18; Nettleton 37, Amory 34 …Amory got touchdowns from Jatarian Ware and Charleston French in the loss to Caledonia...Mooreville’s Dawson Phillips connected for three touchdowns in the loss to Nettleton...Both teams searching for their first win...The last time Amory played Mooreville was in 2018, a 41-21 win at home for the Panthers that sealed a playoff spot...Amory has won at least their last four matchups against the Troopers…Amory also played Mooreville for their jamboree game last season with a 17-7 win.
Hamilton (1-1) at Smithville (1-1)
Last week: Hamilton 45, McAdams; Smithville 33, Hatley 13...Rye Howard and Evan Pounders accounted for two touchdowns each in the Lions’ win over Mooreville...Smithville’s Fabian Sproulls scored a pair of touchdowns against Hatley, while Ryan Christian, Dylan Christian and Tyler Lann also had scores…Hamilton won this matchup last season at Smithville 19-8, the Lions’ first win against the Noles since 2013…Howard carried the ball 29 times for 80 yards and had two touchdowns in the win...Sproulls had a TD for the Noles in the loss…The Seminoles took the previous game at Hamilton 42-0.
Hatley (0-2) at Mantachie (2-0)
Last week: Smithville 33, Hatley 13; Mantachie 35, Ashland 12...Hatley got touchdowns from David Woods and Carter Juranek in the loss to Smithville...Mantachie’s Hunter Hester scored a pair of touchdowns in their win over Ashland…Hatley faced off against Mantachie last season, a 28-14 win for Hatley…Kade Starling had a touchdown on a 50-yard pass, and Carter Juranek scored on a fumble recovery…Hatley has won its last four matchups against Mantachie…The last win for the Mustangs was in 2015.
Saltillo (0-2) at Nettleton (1-1)
Last week: Nettleton 37, Mooreville 34; Tupelo 41, Saltillo 6...Jackson Cheek hit a field goal to give the Tigers their first win of the season...Roderick Patterson scored a pair of touchdowns in the win, while Ty Walton, Jaylon Betts and Zavian Dilworth also had touchdowns...Saltillo’s Tyler Smith had their only touchdown in the loss to Tupelo…Nettleton faced Saltillo back in 2004, a 44-6 loss at Saltillo…Saltillo has won at least the last two meetings between the two.