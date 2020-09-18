Aberdeen (0-2) at New Hope (0-2)
Last week: Amory 47, Aberdeen 0; Itawamba AHS 27, New Hope 19...Ty Crowell and L.J. Hackman scored touchdowns for the Trojans in their loss to Itawamba...New Hope also has a loss to Houston..Both teams searching for their first win of the season...New Hope won this game 51-0 last season...The Bulldogs grabbed the win the season before, 40-7 in 2018.
Amory (2-0) at Ripley (1-1)
Last week: Amory 47, Aberdeen 0; Ripley 14, Saltillo 3...James Spratt scored four touchdowns in the A-Game win over Aberdeen, two rushing and two off touchdown passes from Hunter Jones...The Panthers’ defense picked up its second straight shutout in the A-Game and the first one since last season against Alcorn Central...Amory won this game 21-7 last season behind two touchdowns from Spratt and one from Charleston French.
Hamilton (1-1) at Vardaman (0-2)
Last week: West Lowndes 47, Hamilton 0; Holly Springs 20, Vardaman 14...Logan Jenkins and Zay Spratt scored touchdowns for Vardaman in the loss to Holly Springs...Hamilton won this game 7-0 last season behind its second shutout of the season...Vardaman lost to East Webster in Week 1 and is searching for its first win since finishing out the 2018 season with a win over the Lions.
Mantachie (1-0) at Hatley (0-2)
Last week: Biggersville 60, Hatley 6; Mantachie 38, Ashland 20...Markhel Hunt scored Hatley’s lone touchdown against Biggersville...Mantachie got a pair of touchdowns from Hunter Hester and Jaycob Hawkes in their season-opening win over Ashland...Hatley won this game 34-19 as Hunt scored a pair of touchdowns in that win.
Smithville at Biggersville (2-0)
Last week: Smithville – off; Biggersville 60, Hatley 6... ...Season opener for the Seminoles after being shut down two weeks due to COVID-19...Smithville last played Biggersville in 2018, a win that secured a division championship for the Noles.
Editor’s Note: Nettleton’s Week 3 game against Caledonia has been canceled out of COVID-19 precautions.