Calhoun City (1-1) at Aberdeen (1-1)
Last week: Houston 35, Aberdeen 0; Calhoun City 30, North Panola 20…Aberdeen turned the ball over five times in the loss to Houston…The Bulldogs picked up a 6-0 overtime win over Calhoun City during their first game of the season last year…Jermaine Strong made the game-winning touchdown pass…The Bulldogs are 3-6 in their matchups against Calhoun.
Amory (1-1) at Mooreville (0-2)
Last week: Amory 35, Caledonia 0; Nettleton 46, Mooreville 7…Jatarian Ware finished 13 of 19 passing for 148 yards with three touchdowns in the win over Caledonia…Charleston French also had a pair of touchdowns…Amory took a 50-21 win over Mooreville last year…The Panthers tallied 476 yards on the grounds in the win with French leading the way with 223 rushing yards and three touchdowns…Ware also had three touchdowns in the win…Amory is currently 5-0 against Mooreville.
Smithville (1-1) at Hamilton (2-0)
Last week: Hatley 28, Smithville 20; Hamilton 53, McAdams 6…Smithville’s Chandler Brunetti finished with 95 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Hatley…Barker O’Brian also had a pair of touchdowns in the loss…Hamilton’s Kyzer Verner had three rushing touchdowns in the win over McAdams… Ke’Shon Payne, Quatavius Blunt, Jacourey Miller, Trent Jones and Jordan Stanick also had rushing touchdowns in the win…The Noles picked up a 31-0 win over Hamilton last year…Smithville is 7-3 in its last 10 meetings against Hamilton.
Hatley (1-1) at Mantachie (2-0)
Last week: Hatley 28, Smithville 20; Mantachie 45, Ashland 0…Cayson Williams tallied 188 yards rushing on 18 carries and had a pair of touchdowns in the win over Smithville…Logan Brown and Josh Griffin also had rushing touchdowns for the Tigers…Hatley fell to Mantachie 32-0 last year…The Tigers allowed 376 rushing yards in last year’s loss…Prior to last year, Hatley had a five-game winning streak against Mantachie.
Nettleton (2-0) at Saltillo (0-2)
Last week: Nettleton 46, Mooreville 7; Tupelo 55, Saltillo 0…Braylen Williams was 13 of 16 passing for 201 yards with four touchdowns in the win over Mooreville…Zavian Dilworth also had three touchdowns, while Anterion Venson had one in the win…Nettleton came away with a 40-33 win over Saltillo last year…Aidan Pettigrew and Dilworth combined for 42 receiving yards on four catches in the win…Nettleton is currently 1-2 against Saltillo.
