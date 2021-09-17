Aberdeen (1-2) at Mooreville (0-3)
Last week: Aberdeen 6, Calhoun City 0; Amory 50, Mooreville 21...Aberdeen picked up a season-opening win in overtime on Jermaine Strong’s touchdown pass to T.J. Fields...Mooreville’s Dawson Phillips and Jacob Scott connected for another two touchdowns in the loss to Amory...These two last played each other in 2016, a 38-24 win for the Troopers...Aberdeen picked up a win over Mooreville in 2015.
Amory (1-2) at North Pontotoc (1-2)
Last week: Amory 50, Mooreville 21; Itawamba AHS 40, North Pontotoc 14...Charleston French rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Mooreville...Jatarian Ware scored on a pair of quarterback keepers...Jaurquez Ivy had a touchdown run and added an interception on defense, while Cameron Haynes had a touchdown reception...Reece Kentner and Winn Navarette connected on a pair of touchdowns for North in the loss to IAHS…There have been no previous matchups between these two teams.
Hamilton (1-2) at Okolona (0-3)
Last week: Smithville 31, Hamilton 0; Magnolia Heights 49, Okolona 26...Kyzer Verner led the Lions in rushing in the loss to Smithville ...Okolona also has losses to East Webster and West Lowndes…Last year, Hamilton won against Okolona on a forfeit due to COVID issues…The Chieftains have won the last three meetings against the Lions, including a 20-0 win in 2019.
Hatley (0-2) at Belmont (0-1)
Last week: Mantachie 32, Hatley 0; Belmont – off...Both teams searching for their first win on the field...Belmont has a loss to Tishomingo County...The Cardinals allowed 456 rushing yards in their loss to Tishomingo County, while Hatley allowed 376 rushing yards to Mantachie on Friday...…The Tigers last faced the Cardinals in 2008, a 35-0 loss for the Tigers…Belmont has won the last five matchups against Hatley.
Nettleton (2-1) at Caledonia (2-1)
Last week: Nettleton 40, Saltillo 33; Caledonia 53, Holly Springs 6...Nettleton quarterback Ty Walton had three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown...The Tigers’ defense came away with five interceptions, three by Evan Smith...Kewon Wyatt had three touchdowns in Caledonia’s win over Holly Springs…This game was canceled last season…Nettleton last played Caledonia in 2019, a 41-20 loss for Nettleton…Darius Triplett had a pair of touchdown runs for Caledonia in that win.
Smithville (2-0) at Alcorn Central (3-0)
Last week: Smithville 31, Hamilton 0; Alcorn Central 54, Falkner 12...Smithville quarterback Tyler Lann had two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in the win over Hamilton...Chandler Woodham hauled in a pair of touchdown receptions, and Dylan Christian added two more scores on the ground...Central’s Alex Moore had three touchdown receptions in their win over Falkner…There have been no previous matchups between these two teams.